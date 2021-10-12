 Skip to main content
Drug lab discovered in York residence
York Police Department
Eric Eckert

YORK – On Monday, Oct. 11, at approximately 4 p.m., the York Police Department served a search warrant at a local residence. This warrant was approved and served after an investigation into illegal drug activity, according to York Police Chief Ed Tjaden.

“Execution of this warrant led to the discovery of a lab capable of and used for producing illegal, hallucinogenic substances,” Chief Tjaden said. “One person, Yates Oneil, 24, of York, was arrested for felony sale/manufacture of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. No one was injured during this operation.”

Chief Tjaden says the lab, supplies and illegal substances have been seized and disposed of properly and there is no continued risk to neighboring residents or properties.

“The York Police Department would like to thank the Nebraska State Patrol Clandestine/Hazmat Team for their assistance,” Chief Tjaden said. “As always, the York Police Department wants to thank the community for their continued support. If you see something, say something.”

