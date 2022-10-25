Drug hauler gets jail time

YORK – Joel Duncan, 35, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, who was caught transporting drugs through York County, has been sentenced to 70 days in the York County Jail.

Duncan was arrested after a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol stopped him for a traffic violation on Interstate 80, in York County.

According to court documents, the trooper said in his affidavit that Duncan’s hands were rapidly shaking and he was taking short rapid breaths. He was also sweating profusely, the trooper said.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found a half gram of THC wax, a THC cartridge, five heat-sealed bags with 5.38 pounds of marijuana, a pound of Psilocybin mushrooms, a scale with marijuana residue, seven more grams of marijuana, 2.8 pounces of THC edibles and a bag with 15 grams of THC edibles.

Duncan was initially charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; two counts of having no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Those charges were amended to three counts of attempt of a Class 4 felony, all of which are Class 1 misdemeanors and carry a possible maximum sentence of one year in prison.

This week, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail for the first two counts of attempt and 10 days in jail for the third. He was given 15 days credit for time already served.