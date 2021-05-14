Drug dealer fined $8,475 and sent to jail

All three were then arrested.

Court documents indicate that a subsequent records check of Brito (Tizon) showed he had no driver’s license from anywhere in the United States. His true identity was discovered and it was found he has two full extradition warrants out of Colorado. He also has criminal histories in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Florida and Colorado.

He was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of money during a (drug-related violation), criminal impersonation, driving under the influence and possession of more than one ounce and less than one pound of marijuana.

As part of a plea agreement, Tizon pleaded no contest to delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 3A felony, and guilty to false reporting, a Class 1 misdemeanor. The other charges were dismissed.

“He has a newborn infant, has been employed by his mother since 2009, he is a good candidate for probation,” Tizon’s attorney, Kevin Schlender, told the court.

“I’m sorry for what happened and my mistake,” Tizon told Judge James Stecker this week, in York County District Court. “I was hanging around the wrong people. I’m changing a lot, I’m changing my life. I messed up big time.”