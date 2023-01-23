Driver walks away after truck hits train

YORK – Amazingly and fortunately, the driver of a truck pulling a trailer which was carrying a building walked away unharmed after crashing with an eastbound train at the crossing on Road L, on the west side of York.

The crash happened Monday morning – responding to the scene were York Fire and Rescue and the York County Sheriff’s Department.

It appeared no one else was injured and no one had to be transported for any sort of medical care.

The truck was heavily damaged but the trailer and the building seemed to be in good condition.

The matter is still under investigation by the sheriff’s department. More information will be published as it becomes available.