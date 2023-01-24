Driver walks away after truck carrying building hits train

YORK – Amazingly and fortunately, the driver of a truck, pulling a trailer which was hauling a building, walked away unharmed after colliding with an eastbound train at the crossing on Road L, on the west side of York.

The crash happened Monday morning – responding to the scene were York Fire and Rescue and the York County Sheriff’s Department.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said the driver of the truck, Javin Knepp, 29, of Grand Island, started to slide through the crossing due to slick conditions on the roadway.

“The truck was northbound and the train, carrying coal, was eastbound,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “The front end of the truck hit the front end of the engine. Thankfully, the driver walked away without any injuries, which is remarkable. He wasn’t hurt at all, which isn’t something we usually see in collisions such as this.”

The truck sustained heavy damage to the front, but the trailer and the building being transported did not appear to have been damaged.

“What it appears is that he was on a patch of ice or it was slick there from being snow-packed and he slid out onto the tracks,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “Again, it was such a fortunate end result that no one was injured or killed.”