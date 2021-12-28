Driver gets hefty fine, jail, for trafficking drugs through York County

YORK – A traffic stop on Interstate 80 led to three felony charges against a Colorado man regarding delivery of a controlled substance, possession and having no drug tax stamp.

Those charges against Dominic Cannata, 29, of Silverthorne, Colo., were later amended to one count of having no drug tax stamp – and he was sentenced to a hefty fine as well as jail this past week in York County District court.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol, he saw a motorist driving on the shoulder several times, so a traffic stop was initiated.

The deputy said Cannata was the driver.

The deputy says in his affidavit that he could “immediately smell the distinct odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.”

During a probable cause search, the deputy found 3.75 pounds of marijuana, 100 grams of THC concentrates and three multi-colored marijuana pipes.

The deputy said Cannata told him he did not have a drug tax stamp.

This week, Cannata was sentenced to three years of probation, 30 days in jail to be served immediately, two future 30-day stints in jail that can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation, and $4,000 in a fine/restitution.