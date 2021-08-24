Driver fined after being caught with stolen semi-trailer in wrong lanes

YORK – A man caught with a stolen semi-trailer in the wrong lanes of Highway 81 in York County has been fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $10,000 restitution.

Randeep Singh, 46, of Las Vegas, Nevada, appeared in York County District Court this week.

According to court documents, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were dispatched regarding a reckless semi which was proceeding southbound in northbound lanes of Highway 81. Dispatch also informed the troopers that the trailer came back as being stolen after a lieutenant with the York County Sheriff’s Department ran the plates.

Reporting parties said the semi had been southbound in the northbound lanes for at least 3-4 miles and was going 20-30 mph below the speed limit.

They found the semi, which had a Maine license plate.

The driver, who was Singh, was in compliance at the time of the stop and was arrested.

The trailer was reported stolen in Las Vegas and was valued at $87,000.