Driver fined after being caught with stolen semi-trailer in wrong lanes

YORK – A man caught with a stolen semi-trailer in the wrong lanes of Highway 81 in York County has been fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $10,000 restitution.
Randeep Singh, 46, of Las Vegas, Nevada, appeared in York County District Court this week.
According to court documents, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were dispatched regarding a reckless semi which was proceeding southbound in northbound lanes of Highway 81. Dispatch also informed the troopers that the trailer came back as being stolen after a lieutenant with the York County Sheriff’s Department ran the plates.
Reporting parties said the semi had been southbound in the northbound lanes for at least 3-4 miles and was going 20-30 mph below the speed limit.
They found the semi, which had a Maine license plate.
The driver, who was Singh, was in compliance at the time of the stop and was arrested.
The trailer was reported stolen in Las Vegas and was valued at $87,000.
This week, in District Court, York County Attorney John Lyons said a plea agreement had been entered with the intention of “making the victim whole, which includes $10,000 in restitution. The state agrees a fine is appropriate to include the restitution order.”
“He understands he benefitted from the plea agreement,” said Singh’s attorney, Jon Thomas. “He is a low risk to reoffend and he takes responsibility for his actions. We are asking for a fine and the restitution is $10,000 which he has already paid.”
“You are 46 years old, you are self-employed and your criminal history only has minor traffic violations,” Judge Stecker said to Singh. “The pre-sentence report shows you are low risk to reoffend.”
Singh was sentenced to six days in jail with credit for six days already served. He was ordered to pay $10,000 restitution (which he already paid) and was fined $1,000.
Thomas asked that Singh’s passport be returned to him, so he can go to India for a funeral – which was allowed.