Driver charged with transporting marijuana through York County

YORK – A 45-year-old Minnesota man has been formally charged with three felonies and accused of being a habitual criminal, in a case involving the transport of high grade marijuana through York County.
Anthony Mitchell of Andover, Minn., has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and being a habitual criminal, a felony, which could add 10-60 years of additional prison time if the case results in a prison sentence.
According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night, on Interstate 80, when he stopped Mitchell’s vehicle for not having a working taillight.
Mitchell was driving and his passenger was identified as Justice Tranberg, also of Minnesota.
The deputy says in his affidavit filed with the court that Mitchell did not have any paperwork given to him from the rental company for the vehicle. The deputy says as he was speaking with Mitchell, he could see marijuana scattered across Tranberg’s lap and sweatshirt.
The deputy asked Tranberg if there was marijuana in the vehicle, and allegedly Tranberg gestured toward the glove box. The deputy said Tranberg eventually opened the glove box and a pipe and baggie could be seen.
A county canine was deployed and the dog alerted to the presence of illegal substances.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies found 10 pounds of marijuana in vacuumed-sealed bags, child proof plastic containers and Ziploc baggies in a large black suitcase in the trunk of the vehicle.
Mitchell waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case was bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.