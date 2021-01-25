Driver arrested, charged after being caught with stolen semi-trailer in wrong lanes

YORK – The driver of a semi-trailer in York County has been formally charged with felony theft after being caught driving a stolen rig.

Randeep Singh, 46, of Las Vegas, Nevada, has been formally charged with theft by receiving stolen property with a value of more than $5,000, which is a Class 2A felony.

A preliminary hearing was waived in York County Court and the case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

If convicted, Singh could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were dispatched regarding a reckless semi which was proceeding southbound in northbound lanes of Highway 81. Dispatch also informed the troopers that the trailer came back as being stolen after a lieutenant with the York County Sheriff’s Department ran the plates.

Reporting parties said the semi had been southbound in the northbound lanes for at least 3-4 miles and was going 20-30 mph below the speed limit.

They found the semi, which had a Maine license plate.

The driver, who was Singh, complied at the time of the stop and was arrested.