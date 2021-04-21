 Skip to main content
Driver allegedly found with 100 grams of THC and several pounds of marijuana
YORK – A traffic stop on Interstate 80 has led to three felony charges against a Colorado man regarding delivery of a controlled substance, possession and having no drug tax stamp.

A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department alleges that while he was on regular patrol, he saw a motorist driving on the shoulder several times, so a traffic stop was initiated.

The deputy says Dominic Cannata, 29, of Silverthorne, Colo., was the driver.

The deputy says in his affidavit that he could “immediately smell the distinct odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.”

During a probable cause search, the deputy alleges he found 3.75 pounds of marijuana, 100 grams of THC concentrates and three multi-colored marijuana pipes.

The deputy says Cannata told him he did not have a drug tax stamp.

Cannata waived his preliminary hearing in county court and the case has been bound over to District Court.

Arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.

