Driver accused of pointing gun at other motorists on I-80 in York County

YORK – A motorist is accused of pointing a handgun at other motorists while traveling down Interstate 80 in York County.
Mark Lezell Johnson, 22, whose address is listed as both Chicago and Fishers, Ind., has been formally charged with possession of a firearm while committing a felony and making terroristic threats.
A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular duty when he was advised by dispatch that a man in a black Camaro was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near the Waco exit. “The first reporting party said the male driving the vehicle had pointed a weapon at them. A second reporting party had reported that they had witnessed the man waving the handgun out of the window.”
The deputy, in court documents, said a few minutes later he saw the Camaro with Illinois license plates. “The vehicle and occupant matched the description previously given. The front license plate was hanging partially off and was not properly affixed.”
A Seward County deputy, who was working with the York County deputy as part of the York/Seward County Criminal Interdiction Task Force saw the vehicle near the Goehner exit. That deputy says the vehicle was following too closely behind another vehicle.
A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, identified as Johnson, was given loud verbal commands to exit the vehicle to which Johnson did comply and was then detained.
According to court documents, he was the lone occupant of the vehicle and “wreaked of marijuana.”
“Johnson did state that he and another driver had gotten into a road rage incident. Johnson stated that another driver slammed on the brakes in front of him for no reason which apparently upset Johnson. Johnson did not initially report anything about a gun being involved. When confronted with that information, Johnson did eventually admit that he pointed a handgun out the passenger side window at the other occupants involved in the incident,” the deputy says in his affidavit.
Johnson said the gun was left of the steering wheel. It was later discovered in the vehicle, lodged up underneath the steering wheel. The handgun was a Glock 17 model. Also located up underneath the steering wheel was a bag of marijuana covered in deodorant, according to the deputy’s affidavit.
The charges against Johnson are a Class 2 felony and a Class 3A felony.
The case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.