Driver accused of pointing gun at other motorists on I-80 in York County

YORK – A motorist is accused of pointing a handgun at other motorists while traveling down Interstate 80 in York County.

Mark Lezell Johnson, 22, whose address is listed as both Chicago and Fishers, Ind., has been formally charged with possession of a firearm while committing a felony and making terroristic threats.

A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular duty when he was advised by dispatch that a man in a black Camaro was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near the Waco exit. “The first reporting party said the male driving the vehicle had pointed a weapon at them. A second reporting party had reported that they had witnessed the man waving the handgun out of the window.”

The deputy, in court documents, said a few minutes later he saw the Camaro with Illinois license plates. “The vehicle and occupant matched the description previously given. The front license plate was hanging partially off and was not properly affixed.”

A Seward County deputy, who was working with the York County deputy as part of the York/Seward County Criminal Interdiction Task Force saw the vehicle near the Goehner exit. That deputy says the vehicle was following too closely behind another vehicle.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}