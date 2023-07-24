Marissa Driewer of the York General Surgery Department recently received the Nebraska State Assembly Surgical Tech of the Year Award.

This prestigious award was initiated in 2006 to recognize an exceptional CST (Certified Surgical Technologist) for their contributions to the profession of surgical technology and the difference they make in their patients' lives on a daily basis.

Castin Martin, President of the Nebraska State Assembly for Surgical Technologists read "When choosing the Surgical Tech of the Year, we are looking for someone who loves what they do and truly embodies the profession. Characterized by her teammates as kind, patient, knowledgeable and easygoing, we couldn't think of anyone better to receive this year's award. "

When asked for a few words to describe her, one teammate even said "I can't pick just a few, she is one of the greatest people I have ever met, I cherish her".

Here are some additional comments about what was said about Marissa:

"There is a difference between a good surgical tech and a great surgical tech. Marissa serves her department as a preceptor, works closely with reps and materials management and above all, is deeply dedicated to keeping her patients safe.

She is the ideal teammate. Despite no longer being in the call rotation and having a family she is devoted to, she continues to cover shifts and help the team whenever needed. Outside of the OR, she spends her time caring for her two daughters and volunteering at her church.

As a patient, she is definitely the staff member you would want to care for you. She does well under pressure and has a good relationship with the surgeons which keeps the rooms she is in calm and light no matter the situation. Her knowledge of the operation room, sterile processing and life in general benefit all who are lucky enough to work with her."

Heft completes Agricultural Lending School

Ty Heft, Loan Officer at Cornerstone Bank in York, recently completed the 2023 Agricultural Lending School. This School was held July 10-14, in Manhattan, Kansas. The Agricultural Lending School is sponsored by the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations and is endorsed by the Colorado, Louisiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming Bankers Associations.

Course content is designed to instruct students in agricultural lending concepts and practices to enhance their effectiveness as agricultural loan officers. Completion of this intense course assists students in developing skills, which allow them to better serve their customer’s multiple financial needs.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2.3 billion bank and has 47 banking locations in 38 communities along with 18 insurance agency locations.

Malleck 7th at Scottsbluff Country Club

I’m going to step over into another YNT department for a bit and congratulate Reed Malleck of York for his top ten finish at the Nebraska State Amateur Golf Tournament held this past week at the Scottsbluff Country Club.

Malleck shot rounds of 75-71-69-69 to finish at 284 for the four rounds to finish in 7th place. He is a York High School grad and the son of Dan and Kay Malleck of York.

On another note for us, the winner of the tournament, Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce, was a 2018 classmate of our oldest grandson Dylan at Hartington Cedar Catholic high school.

Green Plains announces technology collaboration

Green Plains Inc., which owns the York ethanol plant, has announced a technology collaboration with Equilon Enterprises LLC (Shell). This collaboration allows for Green Plains Inc. via Fluid Quip Technologies’ precision separation and processing technology (MSC™) to be used with Shell Fiber Conversion Technology (SFCT). The two technologies will combine fermentation, mechanical separation and processing, and fiber conversion into one platform. This has the potential to create a new process to liberate all available Distillers Corn Oil currently bound in the fiber fraction of the corn kernel, generate cellulosic sugars for production of low-carbon ethanol, and enhance and expand available high protein to produce high-quality ingredients for global animal feed diets. The start of the collaboration dates back to early 2021, after Green Plains completed the acquisition of Fluid Quip Technologies.

“We believe this strategic partnership with Shell will add significant value to our biorefinery platform, potentially ushering in a new era of agricultural processing that maximizes outputs of low-carbon fuels and feedstocks for higher-value markets,” said Todd Becker, Green Plains President and CEO. “MSC is the ideal mechanical separation technology to pair with Shell’s cutting-edge fiber conversion technology, which affirms the quality of the technology portfolio that Green Plains owns and controls through its acquisition of Fluid Quip. This positions MSC as a leading agricultural and biological precision separation technology platform to be used globally.”

Green Plains’ biorefinery in York, Nebraska is the location for both the MSC pilot plant and the SFCT demonstration facility, which will demonstrate the scalability of this technology. Commissioning is expected in 2024 and recruitment efforts are currently underway. Green Plains Innovation infrastructure will be used to accelerate the animal feed validation process.

What the heck?

The packed house at the York Country Club this past Saturday was treated to a great night of country music from Nashville artists Kaylor Cox and Alex Smith.

Kaylor’s dad, York native Chris Cox, was very appreciative of the turnout and expressed thanks for those who sponsored the event.

“We really want to thank the York Country Club, Kirtsey’s Boutique, Midwest Bank, Hy-Tec and Kopcho’s Sanitation for making this possible,” said Cox. “Alex had to leave his band for a week but Kaylor and Alex both really enjoy coming back to York and performing here. We really appreciate everyone who came out and enjoyed the show.”