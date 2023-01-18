Dr. Mark Moore Entrepreneurial Spirit Award given to Sunset Bowl

YORK -- The Dr. Mark Moore Entrepreneurial Spirit Award is presented annually by the York University Collegiate FBLA Chapter and the York Chamber of Commerce at the York Chamber of Commerce Banquet. This year’s award was presented to Jan and Charlie Hurlbut of Sunset Bowl in York.

The award was established to recognize a York area businessperson who has demonstrated one or more of the characteristics of the entrepreneurial spirit - innovation, courage, commitment and service. This award recognizes the legacy of Dr. Moore, a York University business faculty member who passed away in 2015.

The group that chooses the recipient said, “Jan and Charlie Hurlbut, owners of Sunset Bowl, exhibit all these characteristics - innovation, courage, commitment and service. What stands out most though is their clear commitment to their community and customers.

“In 1957, Chuck and Doris Young and partners opened Sunset Bowl downtown, on the corner of Eighth and Lincoln Avenue with 10 lanes. Today, Jan and Charlie run the business with the help of their granddaughter Kristen and her husband Scott and daughter Lori and her husband Bill. Jan and Charlie have been proud to have provided wholesome family entertainment for the community and the surrounding areas for the past 65 years.

“In an effort to provide the best experience possible for their customers, Sunset Bowl has made many adaptions since 1957, including innovative new technology. From scoring with a pad and paper to overhead telescores with grease pencils to automatic scoring, Sunset Bowl is working to provide their customers with an amazing experience. Through all of these changes though, a constant for Sunset Bowl has been serving their community.

“For over 10 years, Sunset Bowl has hosted the Bowling for Boobs fundraiser, with funds being donated to the Four Corners Health District plus Fillmore County to help provide for the needs of those dealing with cancer,” nominators said. “They also are wonderful supporters of high school bowling.”

The award committee said, “As members of York University, we are grateful for the warm welcome that they give hundreds of York University students each year.

“From the bumper bowler to the competitive bowler, Sunset Bowl through Jan and Charlie provided an opportunity for quality fun and a little competitive fun,” they continued. “The York University Collegiate FBLA Chapter is excited to recognize Jan and Charlie Hurlbut as the recipient of this award. Dr. Moore embraced a mindset of community service and wasn’t afraid to take chances. We believe that this same spirit of entrepreneurship shines brightly in Jan and Charlie.”