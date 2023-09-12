Downstream neighbors, I see you in the lenses of my heart and I think about you on my walks on the country roads and urban streets in the Nebraska I love. I think about what trickles from our kitchen sinks, and pumps through irrigation pipe in some of our fields and falls in umbrella-like wet fans spraying from our pivots over commodity crops. So many of our misinformed decisions flow into wells and waterways here and thousands of miles away impacting the lives of a precious someone, somewhere else.

And I think, deeply think, about the fishermen and their families who cannot see me on my country walk upstream. But they can see the murky waters around their boats and the nets no longer full. They can see me, their supposed neighbor upstream, in the catch they pull into their fishing boats that is far less.

There, in the Gulf of Mexico and elsewhere, where they try and make a living in tandem with the living we make here. Sediments and over-applied nutrients from our seas of crops, lawns, golf courses, and imbalanced concentrated livestock systems, industrial waste, plastics, and short-sighted pursuits running into seas and water sources we cannot see on our walks and speedy drives here and there.

I feel the heavy guilt of a million wrongs done. I think of the natural court assembling, seemingly far away, but so very close. The witnesses are dying fish with their bellies-up, breathing their last. I see a line of fishermen and women testifying and shaking fists at God and “man” as they motion upstream to our selfish actions. I see children, looking up and wondering why.

Then I think about how we will be judged by Mother Nature in the end by our concern or lack thereof, for those fishermen and women and countless others near and far. People who feel the very real impact of some of our insatiable quest for more bushels as their marine and freshwater “crops,” dwindle. As we chase yield, their fishing nets and some communities suffer and suffocate, die even, or grow sick, from our greed or ignorance upstream.

Yes, oh yes, neighbors downstream I see you through the lenses of my heart and I think about you on my walks on country roads and on the small town and city streets I love so much in Nebraska and across the Midwest and the nation.

I think about how we should walk in your shoes, ride in your “harvesters,” the boats bringing in what you can, the lives being lived everywhere that need the water oh so much too, while we allow our collective mistakes to make their bold and arrogant way downstream.

We can change dear neighbors, near and far. We can grow fish, livestock, children, crops, and food and live everyday lives more in tandem with nature. We can make more friends worlds away and at home. Friends who are all neighbors on this very small spaceship earth we all call home.

When our diverse paths merge in understanding and admit some mistakes have been made, we can learn from those mistakes and successes and change for the better. Only then will we redirect the course of the future with a powerful river of change.

May we offer each other grace, and undeserved forgiveness in doing so, because therein lies the real hope. The hope displayed in actions we absolutely can finally take to prove that we, actually do care.