Douglas Wayne Liermann, age 67, was born on March 31, 1956, in York. He was the first child born to Virgil and Eva (Hobson) Liermann. He passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, in Lincoln. He was confirmed in his faith on May 17, 1970, at Peace Lutheran Church in Waco. Doug graduated with the class of 1974 from Centennial High School. After achieving his Auto Mechanic Associates degree, he joined his father at Liermann’s Standard Service. When his father retired in 1995 Doug took over the business until his retirement in October 2022.

Doug was devoted to his family and his many friends. He was a very giving person. Some of his favorite things were fishing, deer hunting, playing cards, classic hot rods, NHRA racing, Husker football & volleyball. All things that could be done with his family or friends made his day. One of his biggest blessings in his life was his partner, Karen. Together they had many happy and fun filled days. He will be profoundly missed.

Left to cherish his memory is his partner Karen Stuhr; sister, Cheryl (Chris) Kraft and brother, Jim (Deanna) Liermann all of Waco; nieces/nephews, Chelsea (Brent) Enninga of York, Ashley (Justin) Waldron of Colorado Springs, Colo., Keshia (Rob) Norris of Lincoln and Brook (Eric) Fisher of Inverness, Fla., Cody (Jonny) Matula and Cole Dickes of Des Moines, Iowa and Shelby (Reece) Pedersen of Goehner; ten great nieces/nephews, Avery Enninga, Isabelle, Evangeline and Rosalind Crouch, Stella Norris, Amelia, Beatrice and Theodore Waldron, Maverick Pedersen and Koah Fisher and many aunts, uncles, cousins and a multitude of friends.

Doug was preceeded in death by his parents and grandparents Ben and Ida Liermann and Zee and Nellie Hobson.

A Memorial service to celebrate Doug’s life will be held at 10 am, Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church in Waco with the Reverend Charles Ramsey officiating. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Doug’s wish was to be cremated, no viewing, however his family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to the Waco Volunteer Fire Department or to the donor’s choice in Doug’s name. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.