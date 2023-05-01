Douglas Lynn Deprez, age 69 of Benedict, died Friday, April 28, 2023 at York. He was born July 13, 1953 to Harold and Ruby (Mace) Deprez Sr. On November 2, 1974 he was married to Cheryl Reetz at York. Doug was a lifelong York County farmer and a member of Faith Lutheran Church in York.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Benedict; son, Clayton (Beth) Deprez of Benedict and his daughter, Michelle of Seward. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Kenzie Deprez of Benedict and Rachel Kreifels and Jackson Kreifels all of Seward along with nephews, nieces and a host of friends.

Doug wishes were to be cremated, so there will be no viewing, no visitation but a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Private family inurnment at a later time. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Online condolences to www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.