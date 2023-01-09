Douglas Bruns

Douglas Clark Bruns, of Waco, was born on June 6, 1956 to Ralph and Marjorie (Yates) Bruns in York. Doug passed away on January 6, 2023 at the age of 66 years and 7 months.

He attended Centennial High School graduating in 1974. He went on to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and graduated in 1978.

On June 29, 1984 Doug was united in marriage to Brenda Zimmer at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in rural Waco.

Doug was a dedicated farmer, raising cattle and teaching his three children his love of the craft. He was a lifelong member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church where he served on various committees over his lifetime. He ran and held public office, serving on the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District board for over 20 years. Doug loved spending time outdoors, strawberry margaritas-especially on a beach, traveling, and anything involving his beloved children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Bruns of rural Waco; children, Austin (Jill) Bruns of rural Waco, Sarah (Joshua) Johnsen, of Mesa, Ariz. and Logan (Katy) Bruns of rural Waco; grandchildren, Kinley Bruns, Atley Johnsen, Kennedy Johnsen, Maximo Johnsen and Parker Bruns; siblings, Kenneth (Cori) Bruns, Marshall (LuAnn) Bruns and Wayne (Lori) Bruns.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Marjorie Bruns.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 12th 7 Road U in Waco. Private committal services will be held at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 1 – 5 p.m. at Volkze Funeral Home in Seward. Memorials may be made in care of Ebenezer United Methodist Church.