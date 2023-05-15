February 12, 1952 – May 12, 2023

Dorisla “Doris” M. Kramer, age 71, of Aurora, died Friday, May 12, 2023 in Omaha. She was born on February 12, 1952 to Eugene and Virginia (Shipferling) Gragg in Los Angeles, Calif. She was united in marriage to Myron Bassett on August 3, 1968 in York. On September 18, 1992 she was united in marriage to Robert Kramer in Seward.

Dorisla was a York and Aurora cook and loved potluck lunches. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking, traveling, watching YouTube horror movies, Aurora Adopt-A-Pet, and adored Elvis. She loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Rose of York; sons, Kevin Bassett of McCool Jct., William (Amanda) Bassett of Aurora and Edward (Tonya) Bassett of Ogallala; six step-children; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Carl (Christina) Gragg of California; sisters, Barbara (John) Kruger of Wilber and Lisa Gragg of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Metz Chapel in York. Cremation following services. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in York at a later date. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m., Friday at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.