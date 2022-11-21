Donuts. Donuts. Donuts. So many donuts.

So many different kinds of donuts. That’s what you’ll find when you walk in the front door at the new Daylight Donuts At The Way Station located at 114 West 6th Street in York. David Kretz and his father Ron Kretz have turned the former Time Warner/Spectrum office space into a place where your taste buds can go wild.

David has been in York since 2013 when he arrived to take on running the food service at York College which he has done until he resigned earlier this year. He is professionally trained in the culinary arts having graduated from culinary school in 2003. He used that training in several different positions over the years until landing in York.

Ron moved to York in August 2020 after spending 25 years in the ministry at several locations. That came after fifteen years in the military. He and his wife Diana were living in Lubbock, Texas when the COVID pandemic hit.

“We were sitting around looking at each other saying what we were doing there 14 hours away from our kids and grandkids,” said Ron. (The couple’s other son Bryan, who teaches at York University, and his family were also living in York). “So, we packed up and moved north. I was familiar with York and really enjoyed our visits to the community.”

After moving to York Ron went to work for David at the university to help out and to give him something to do as he was semi-retired.

It was in the summer of 2021 when David and Ron started chatting about maybe doing something else. David did some market research and came up with the idea that York could use a donut shop. He started checking out different franchises and the two settled on Daylight Donut.

“We are a licensee for Daylight Donut, not a franchise,” said David. “It gives us more freedom to operate the business the way we want to. We use their products and the name but we make the decisions.”

The duo started to look for locations, signed a lease and started remodeling their present location in February 2022. Originally they planned for a May opening but supply chain issues ended up moving the opening to the first week of October.

The name Daylight Donut at the Way Station is a tribute to the stagecoach and early railroad days to when travelers would stop at a way station to eat, drink and refresh themselves during their journey.

Daylight Donut offers close to 40 different donut offerings on an average day served along with coffee and a selection of cold drinks. There is seating for up to about 30 people in the shop. Open hours are 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“We have been ecstatic over the support from the community this first month,” said Ron. “We appreciate that people have been patient waiting for us to open and we enjoy the groups that come in to sit and visit.”

David and his wife Collette have two sons; Aiben who is two years old and E.J. who is four months. Ron’s wife Diana helps out in the donut shop on weekends as she also has her own counseling business.

The Kretzs have added two employees to help with the workload and will look to add additional products or services in the future. They appreciate advance orders and you can reach Daylight Donuts by calling 402-745-6122.

Easter completes lending school

Justin Easter, Correspondent Lending Officer at Cornerstone Bank in York, recently completed the 2022 Commercial Lending School. This school was held Oct. 24 – 28, in Manhattan, Kan. The Commercial Lending School is sponsored by the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations and in partnership with the Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming Bankers Associations.

The School provides bankers intense instruction in the entire commercial lending process. Completion of this course assists students in developing skills, which allow them to better serve their customer’s multiple financial needs.

The Schools of Banking, located in Lincoln is a jointly owned subsidiary of the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 47 banking facilities in 38 communities.

Open hours for Wallflour Cakes

Wallflour Cakes, who we profiled in this column earlier this year, has announced they are open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturdays at the location in Olde York Plaza. The business offers cupcakes, muffins, cookies, cheesecakes, fun treats and custom orders at any time. They are located inside the Olde York Plaza at 11th & Lincoln Avenue, York.

College football this Saturday

If you’re a college football fan and you plan to watch the Ohio State/Michigan game this coming Saturday keep an eye on the back judge on the officiating crew. That would be York native and 1998 York High grad Justin Staehr who will be on the field with the two undefeated teams.

Staehr, who now lives in Fargo, N.D., is a regular official for the Big Ten Conference. He is the son of Gene and Sandi Staehr of York.

Holiday rewards program up and running

York Chamber of Commerce annual Holiday Rewards program began on Nov. 17 and runs through Tuesday, Dec. 13. Customers conducting business with Chamber Members and paying for it, on and between these dates are eligible to participate.*

Simply bring your receipts to the Chamber Office for validation. You will be given one registration slip for every $10 you spend at Chamber Businesses. (Individual receipts will be capped at $5,000 but will be eligible for the special day incentives).

Special Value days for this year are Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday (4x value), Thursday, Dec. 1 (2x value), Saturday, Dec. 3 (2x value), Thursday, Dec. 8 (4x value), Saturday, Dec. 10 (2x value).

Winners will be drawn at random while Chamber Staff is live on the air at KOOL 103.5 FM/KAWL 1370 AM on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 7-8 a.m. When you hear your name called, you will call the station at 402-362- 5954 to select your prize envelope. All registrations must be legible.

*Because utility bills and established installment loans are already set, your current payment during the Holiday Rewards time period will be eligible.

What the heck?

Most evenings around 9 p.m. this Medicare card-carrying person can be found thinking about bedtime. Not this past Friday. We left the Emmanuel-Faith school fundraiser and headed to Lincoln for some socializing and dancing, you know, just like back when we were 30-somethings.

We’ve raised two beautiful daughters and along that journey we picked up some “adoptive daughters”. One of those was Melanie (Scheve) Springer who was a classmate of our oldest daughter Denise. Melanie’s husband, Utica native Chad Springer, is the lead singer for the “Strange Medicine” band made up of PAs and MDs and they were playing on Friday.

So, we got to hang some with Melanie and listen to Chad and hit the dance floor just like we did so many nights back when we were younger. All I can say is “Fun Night + Late Night = Saturday Naps”.