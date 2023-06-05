In honor of National Donut Day on Friday, locals stopped in for a sweet treat at Daylight Donuts At The Way Station in York. The day also marked the grand opening of the beloved donut shop.

David Kretz and his father Ron Kretz opened the shop doors in October of 2022, and it is now a breakfast destination. Ron said David has always had a love for cooking. Prior to running Daylight Donuts, David worked in food service at the York College from 2013 until 2022.

Ron and his wife Diana were living in Lubbock Texas at the time and decided it would be best to move closer to David, and their other son, Bryan, who both had families. After the COVID Pandemic, Ron and Diana came to town.

Ron said, “I retired from my job down there and put in my resignation and said ‘I am moving to York, Nebraska.’ We came here for the kids and the grandkids and I don’t regret it one bit.”

Ron joined David in working at the York College. York has always been a familiar to the Kretz family, said Ron. Bryan attended York College in 2004, which gave the Kretz family the opportunity to get involved with events and activities on campus.

“I’ve always liked York,” said Ron. “York is a neat, little community. It really is.”

While cooking for York College students, David and Ron were also cooking up an idea of opening their own business. Ron said, “I asked him, ‘Okay what do you want to do?’ He did all the work, he did the market research and told me ‘What York needs is a donut shop’. Now, here we are.”

The plan was to open in May, but due to COVID supply chain issues, they opened in October. Ron said, they purposely chose the former Time Warner and Spectrum office space located downtown.

“I like the vitality of what is going on down here,” said Ron. “There are a lot of small businesses supporting one another. I love the support we get from other businesses and we try to support them. We have a real active Chamber of Commerce here in town, which I think is great. I think this is a real vibrant, downtown area.”

The family opened business offers close to 40 different types of donuts including the fan favorites like Pinecones, Bismarcks, Old Fashioned, and the classical Glazed.

Ron, said, “They are good quality donuts, David makes sure of that. We’re pretty united on that, we don’t want to sell anything second-rate. If you want to get a second-rate donut, you can get them at the gas station. Ours are made fresh every morning. We never sell day old donuts.”

Owning a donut shop calls for early mornings. Ron said David starts his day at 12 a.m., and Ron comes in at 4:30 a.m.. On Friday Ron came in at 3:00 a.m. to prepare for a crowd.

Ron said, “What I find fascinating is that when we open at 5:30, I’ll turn the lights on, unlock the door, and someone walks in immediately. We have some early workers. They are either going to work or getting off of work, we get ‘em both.”

“What’s fun is standing up at the counter and watching little kids come in,” said Ron. “They’re eyes just light up, they get up to the case and just look in there and say ‘look at those donuts.’"

Ron and David hope to expand their menu in the future, but are sticking to their sweet dough delights for now.

“We enjoy being here, we enjoy being in York,” said Ron. “People are so friendly and supportive in the community. We pray we can be here for a long time.”