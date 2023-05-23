Donna M. Rathje, age 89 of York, died Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Fairmont. She was born February 12, 1934 at Bradshaw to Alfred and Ruth (Garwood) Quick. Donna graduated from Fairmont High School in 1952. On April 5, 1953 she was married to Harry N. Rathje at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. She was confirmed on May 9, 1954 and was baptized on October 21, 1972. Donna’s faith and love in the Lord was very important to her. Donna and Harry missed very few grandchildren and Husker events over the years.

She is survived by daughters, Robin (Wes) Handley of Edmond, Okla., Rhonda Vanicek of Grand Island and Peggy (Arnold) Johnson of Papillion; daughter-in-law, Rose Rathje of Hastings; grandchildren include: Jennifer (Daniel) Gottsch, Jayne (Bradley) Walker, Brady Vanicek, Ashley (Eric) Mlinar, Lisa Johnson (Lamy Moghazy), Damon (Amanda) Nielson, Lacey Cheyney and Seth Rathje and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Quick of Geneva and sister-in-law, Mary Quick of Geneva.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Scott; three brothers, John (Doris) Quick, Robert (Dorothy) Quick and Richard Quick; sister, Delores (Don) Veskrna; son-in-law, Mike Vanicek; granddaughter, Kaila Vanicek; great-granddaughter, Abby Grace Mlinar; sister-in-law, Pat Quick and special friend, Richard Loveless.

Graveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Greenwood Cemetery in York. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with the Reverends Ben Kaiser and Mike Neidow officiating. It was Donna’s wish to be cremated. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be sent to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.