Donald L. “Don” Stewart, 77, of Central City, formerly of Polk, died on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Central City with Father Bernard Lorenz and Father Bill L’Heureux officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City, with a 4:30 p.m. Rosary at the funeral home.

A memorial has been established in Don’s honor and will be designated at a later date. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Don was born on February 4, 1946 in Omaha to Kenneth and Esther (Esakson) Stewart. Don’s mother passed away when he was young, and his father later married Doris (Dayley). Don was raised in Polk and graduated from Polk High School in 1964. Following his graduation, he attended Nebraska Wesleyan and the University of Nebraska Lincoln. During his time in Lincoln, Don was a car sales manager at Vanice Cadillac Pontiac. On January 9, 1971 he married the love of his life, Carol Muff in Crete. They made their home in Lincoln until 1977, when they moved with their growing family to Polk. Don began working at Citizens State Bank, which would later become Cornerstone Bank until he retired in 2016. Don served the Polk community in a variety of ways in addition to accepting the Mayor position for over 30+ years while raising five children. Don and Carol then moved to Central City in 2021.

Throughout Don’s life his love for vehicles was well known. Vehicles that were fast or slow, low or high, he would always have something new to share with others. Don was an entrepreneur at heart and was able to combine his love for vehicles and cleanliness in a partnership known as the Central City Carwash. To know Don was to love a man with great character, compassion, and humor. He always made time for you with a story, a joke, or a listening ear.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol of Central City; his children, Kerwyn (Lisa) Stewart of Shelton, Alicea (Mike) Hill of Holdrege, Brenda (Brent) Lamb of Gretna, Melissa (Gary, Jr.) Schwartman of Syracuse and Megan (Justin) Pike of Clarks; his sisters, Joyce Baird of Lincoln and Karla Smith of Grand Island; nine handsome grandsons; three beautiful granddaughters and a host of extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Hubert and Alice Muff and brothers-in-law, Sam Baird and Steve Smith.