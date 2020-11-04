Don Regier named Henderson’s mayor

YORK – Don Regier was elected Tuesday as Henderson’s new mayor.

Regier earned 403 votes, compared to Wes Peters who brought in 220 votes.

There were only two write-in votes.

In earlier interviews, Regier said, regarding his bid for mayor, that he had “a lot of people suggesting and encouraging me to file for mayor. I was raised here and went through the school system, went to church here and was involved in many community activities during those years. Even though I have lived away from this community for many years, I have always felt like a part of this community. I would like for Henderson to continue to make everyone that lives here and has lived here feel they are always a part of this community.”

Regarding their views for the future of Henderson, Regier commented that he would like to see “Henderson continue to be a community cares for each other and tries to do things that benefit everyone. I would also like to see us find a way to help the community grow in size and in business opportunities.”

Peters said he wanted to be more involved with the community and work with other local leaders to move the community in the “right direction, one that would be a benefit to everyone.”

