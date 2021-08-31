Dogs take the water for Soggy Doggie Day

YORK - When the pool closes for the summer, the York Family Aquatic Center invites families with water-loving dogs to purchase a five-dollar ticket for their furry friend to go swimming.
This year, the pool had approximately 67 dogs and their owners to beat the heat and celebrate the end of the summer for Soggie Doggie Day.
Dogs were able to have the whole pool space for themselves. Owners could choose to keep their dog on the leash, or they could let them off. Dogs that wanted to swim could go to the area by the slides, or they could stay in the shallow area.
There was also a grass area for dogs who didn’t like how chaotic the scene was. Families had a variety of options for their dog.
Family Aquatic Center worker, Deb Davis, has been involved at the pool since the opening day in 2005. Davis said she was here when they first did the official ribbon cutting.
“The season was amazing this year, considering last year with COVID,” Davis said. “Our memberships were up. They probably doubled.”
Davis is from Arlington, Neb. She went to school and received a degree in business. She currently teaches business and computers at McCool Junction. She works at the pool in the summer, and then she also works at the community center part-time.
“I hate to see the summer end because I do enjoy this job,” Davis said. “I love to see the kids and the people of York because everyone is so friendly. When I go out to Walmart, sometimes the kids will say ‘there’s that person from the pool!’”
Davis said she frequently sees kids she teaches at McCool at the pool as well.
When the event originally started, staff from Adopt-A-Pet used to help partner. They did not partner this year.
The Family Aquatic Center offered other programs this summer. They had water aerobics available besides normal pool time for children. Davis said people have asked for Zumba.
Davis said the event went well. She said the pool is set to drain on Monday to officially end the summer season.
“I’ve never had a dog out here because I’m a cat person,” Davis said. “We should have a cat day. That would be interesting. Cats love the water, right?”