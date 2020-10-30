Dog perishes in house fire near McCool

McCOOL JUNCTION – A family dog perished in a house fire near McCool Junction Thursday evening.
McCool Junction Fire Chief Adam Beck said a fire started in the kitchen area of the house located at 209 Road M.
“It is my understanding that at least one person was at the residence at the time the fire broke out,” Beck said.
He noted that they were able to exit the building without injury.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Responding to the scene were the departments from McCool Junction, York and Fairmont. Beck said Fairmont also provided an ambulance as medical support for firefighters.
He said they were able to extinguish the flames while the fire was still in the kitchen area – but the fire had already reached up into the attic.
Beck said an investigator with the state fire marshal’s office was on the scene Thursday evening and determined that the cause of the fire was electrical in nature.
“There was heavy fire damage to the kitchen, heavy water damage to the kitchen area and smoke damage throughout most of the house,” Beck said.
As far as the monetary damage, Beck said no estimate has yet been determined.
“No people were injured; unfortunately, however, they did lose their family dog,” Beck said.
While the interior damage is extensive, Beck said structurally the house still stands, “and really, from the outside, with the exception of two air vents cut into the roof, you can hardly tell there was a fire there. But inside, yes, there is quite a bit of damage.”
Beck said firefighters remained on the scene for approximately 2 ½ hours.
