Dog perishes in house fire near McCool

McCOOL JUNCTION – A family dog perished in a house fire near McCool Junction Thursday evening.

McCool Junction Fire Chief Adam Beck said a fire started in the kitchen area of the house located at 209 Road M.

“It is my understanding that at least one person was at the residence at the time the fire broke out,” Beck said.

He noted that they were able to exit the building without injury.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Responding to the scene were the departments from McCool Junction, York and Fairmont. Beck said Fairmont also provided an ambulance as medical support for firefighters.

He said they were able to extinguish the flames while the fire was still in the kitchen area – but the fire had already reached up into the attic.

Beck said an investigator with the state fire marshal’s office was on the scene Thursday evening and determined that the cause of the fire was electrical in nature.

“There was heavy fire damage to the kitchen, heavy water damage to the kitchen area and smoke damage throughout most of the house,” Beck said.