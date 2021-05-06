Ditch right-of-way problems to be addressed with certain landowners

YORK – “We have hundreds of landowners/producers in this county who do what they are supposed to when it comes to our ditches and the right-of-way areas,” York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin said during the board’s regular meeting this week. “But there is also about a dozen who have been repeat offenders for years, who are causing these issues.”
The issues, brought forward to the commissioners this week, include planting crops past private field lines through the ditches and nearly to the edges of roads, garbage dumping, etc.
And all of these illegal activities cause hazards for motorists, headaches for the road department, as well as liability issues for the county as a whole.
The issue of producers planting past their own property lines and nearly to the road edges is a particularly bad problem, the board members said, because this creates sight issues for those traveling county roads.
“Every year we have to deal with this, ditches being planted, things happening in the ditches that shouldn’t be,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “I brought this forward because I think it’s a good idea for us to figure out what steps we need to take. Yes, it seems to be repeat offenders, throughout different areas of the county.”
“This morning, Kurt (Bulgrin), Harvey (York County Superintendent Keim) and I talked about this at length,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “We need to put some teeth into this. We have state statutes, which were provided to us by the county attorney, and we looked at NIRMA (county’s liability insurance carrier) information also. I’m afraid if we don’t do anything it will bite us and we need to nip this in the bud this year.”
“What would the steps be?” Obermier asked. “That’s what I think we need to decide. Do we rely on our maintainer operators to watch while they are out there and then contact us? Or do we rely on the public? And then what do we do to make this stop? Do we want to see the county attorney send these landowners a letter when there is a problem? I think that’s what we need to decide.”
“Well, once we have been made aware that they are piling garbage or planting crops in the right-of-way, doing things in the ditches that shouldn’t be done – if we don’t do something, and something bad happens, who will pay for it? It all will fall squarely on all the county taxpayers. Again, of the hundreds of good producers, probably only a dozen do this. And they should do what’s right, just like all the others do. Plus, remember, they aren’t paying taxes on that land they are planting, in the county right-of-way.”
“I think it’s best if we contact them in a proper way, first,” Obermier said.
“Yes, if something needs to be done, we can contact them and let them know,” Bulgrin said. “Then if something doesn’t get done, the problem isn’t fixed, then we can call them and tell them that we are coming out to do something to remedy it. Communication is going to be key.”
“Yes, I agree,” Obermier said. “And if we do have to send crews out to fix whatever the problem is, do we change for handling that, if we have to take action?”
Keim said he is aware of other counties that charge for work to correct issues in ditches, such as in areas that haven’t been mowed.
“If they have to mow ditches, those counties send the adjacent landowner a bill,” Keim said. “And as far as charging, when we start talking about trash and garbage in ditches, in some places it takes several trucks to get it all hauled out.”
“I also think we should publish these statutes in the newspaper, so they know exactly what the state law says,” Bamesberger added. “That is one way to make the public aware.”
“I agree, we need to publish these statutes so they can been seen and read,” Obermier said.
“And communication is a key part of it,” Bulgrin added. “You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. We can contact them first, ask if we can resolve these issues, and if they say no, then we can move forward with our county attorney contacting them, if we have to.”
“I agree with the approach of going to each first and talking,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “There are statutes established and the right-of-ways are there. And we have to respect that.”
The commissioners said they would like to speak with the sheriff and county attorney about this topic, before taking formal action moving forward. They will likely take some sort of action at their next meeting and then proceed with contacts in an effort to resolve existing right-of-way issues.