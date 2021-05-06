Ditch right-of-way problems to be addressed with certain landowners

“What would the steps be?” Obermier asked. “That’s what I think we need to decide. Do we rely on our maintainer operators to watch while they are out there and then contact us? Or do we rely on the public? And then what do we do to make this stop? Do we want to see the county attorney send these landowners a letter when there is a problem? I think that’s what we need to decide.”

“Well, once we have been made aware that they are piling garbage or planting crops in the right-of-way, doing things in the ditches that shouldn’t be done – if we don’t do something, and something bad happens, who will pay for it? It all will fall squarely on all the county taxpayers. Again, of the hundreds of good producers, probably only a dozen do this. And they should do what’s right, just like all the others do. Plus, remember, they aren’t paying taxes on that land they are planting, in the county right-of-way.”

“I think it’s best if we contact them in a proper way, first,” Obermier said.

“Yes, if something needs to be done, we can contact them and let them know,” Bulgrin said. “Then if something doesn’t get done, the problem isn’t fixed, then we can call them and tell them that we are coming out to do something to remedy it. Communication is going to be key.”