District's COVID numbers increase by 25 in two days

YORK – Four Corners Health Department officials are reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the district, over the span of the last two days.

They say there are 11 new cases in York County, bringing the cumulative total to 162 with 104 recoveries.

Seward County has seven new cases, bringing the total there to 246 with 145 recoveries.

Polk County has five new cases, bringing the cumulative total to 55 with 26 recoveries.

Butler County has two new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 112 with 74 recoveries.

The total number of cases in the district, since the pandemic began, is 575 with 349 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the hospitalization rate continues to be relatively low. Twelve people from Seward County have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. Nine people have been hospitalized in York County, with eight requiring such in Butler County and seven in Polk County.

As of now, 2,484 people have been tested in York County, with 2,940 being tested in Seward County. In Butler County, 1,466 people have been tested, since the pandemic began and 651 tests have been administered in Polk County.