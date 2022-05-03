District 3 County Commissioner candidates profiled, before May 10 primary

YORK – The May 10 primary will be a big day in York County as there are four candidates seeking the position of District 3 County Commissioner. All four candidates are Republicans, so the Primary Election will ultimately decide who will be the next county commissioner for this district as there are no other candidates from any other parties running.

This year’s election comes without a bid for reelection by longtime county commissioner, Bill Bamesberger. He earlier announced he would not be seeking reelection this year as he had decided to retire his position.

The four people seeking the position are Brian Bedient, John Prusia, Stan Boehr and Steve Warren.

In advance of the Primary Election, all four candidates were asked a series of questions by the York News-Times and they provided writeen responses.

Those questions/answered are published in today’s York News-Times and are being published exactly as written and submitted by the candidates.

The intent is to provide District 3 voters a better understanding of the candidates’ intentions and qualifications.

Name: Brian Bedient

Occupation: Currently a farmer and fulltime driver for York County Public Transportation. I was an employee of Sundstrand for 29 years in various middle management positions.

Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for the position of District 3 York County Commissioner?

A: I have been contemplating running for many years. As a member of the very first Leadership York class, we were encouraged to look for ways to utilize our talents for the betterment of the community. This is a prime opportunity for me to demonstrate my leadership skills, working within the framework of the board of commissioners. I believe I will be a strong voice for the constituents of District 3.

Q: What experiences/talents do you possess that you feel enhance your ability to be a county commissioner?

A: I have bachelor degrees in Education and Organizational Leadership. I worked in management, engineering and purchasing for nearly three decades at Sundstrand. I helped raise four children of whom I am very proud. I grew up on my family’s York County farm and continue to farm today. I believe these experiences have given me a well-rounded base from which to make sound decisions for the county. I understand the importance of listening to people.

Q: What do you want to see for the future of York County? What would you like to see be accomplished by the county board in the next four years and into the future?

A: I want York County to be a place with opportunities for the next generations to grow and be successful. The county board must make good decisions to protect and strengthen our strong agricultural heritage. I encourage a comprehensive review of the county zoning with the intent of protecting the areas designated as agricultural. Solar energy projects were well known and understood a decade ago when the zoning was reviewed. No solar zoning was written for York County because it was determined that these projects required too much valuable farm ground and they should not be allowed. If a project is proposed, the county commissioners have the opportunity to deny an application for a special use permit to protect the county’s interest. I do not believe we should update the zoning so that solar projects are an acceptable land use.

Q: Do you feel the county has been pro-active in the area of economic development?

A: Yes, but these are very difficult times. With the county’s extremely low unemployment rate, economic development will always be a challenge. Over the past couple of decades, we have been successful in adding numerous businesses. These are important victories and are good fits because of their relatively small employment needs. I am hopeful that as companies recover from the current supply chain crisis, they will realize the value of sourcing their labor needs closer to home. This potentially will present big opportunities for our county in the form of light industry or product assembly.

Q: Do you have one particular concern regarding the future of York County?

A: Providing satisfying employment and growth opportunities for the young people in the county. I must admit, I do not have an actionable solution. If elected to this position, I will look for opportunities to build toward this future. I believe the county must work on improvements in areas such as: affordable housing, tax incentives for new and existing businesses, excellent schools and secondary education offerings and additional facilities for people to enjoy their free time.

Q: Do you feel more money should be spent on road work in the county?

A: The weather, the markets and the county roads have to be the most discussed topics in the small towns across York County! I am not certain that spending more money will improve anything. I would like to explore advancements in technologies to improve road conditions and make more efficient use of the labor we have.

Q: The county already has a number of interlocal agreements with other counties, the City of York and outside agencies regarding services. Do you feel there are others that could be pursued?

A: There are many additional areas that should be explored. One example deals with York County Public Transportation resources. We could offer better service, at reduced cost to the county by striking agreements with our neighboring counties. Currently, there is no service in Polk County. I have heard that members of their county board are open to the prospect of a joint agreement.

Editor’s note: The next questions were, “Security of the courthouse is consistently reviewed. Do you feel more could be done to ensure the safety of officials, staff and the public in this facility?” and “Do you feel the county’s budget/financial spending should be expanded or pared back or stay the same?” and “Do you feel the county spends enough to support our local law enforcement efforts?” and “How do you feel about unfunded mandates handed down by the state to the counties, in areas such as probation, jail standards, animal control, etc.?” Bedient submitted the following answer for all four questions:

A: These questions are somewhat related, so for brevity I am combining my response. I do not feel it is appropriate for me to say if I agree with how these topics were handled or what I might do differently. I simply do not have the information that the commissioners had when they made their decisions on spending or how to address these issues.

Q: If money was no issue, what’s one area where you’d like to see more spending?

A: If I had a solution to the issue of providing good employment opportunities for our young people, that would be it. I don’t think we can spend our way to success on that issue. So, I guess I’d just take care of a decades old county initiative that we will never have the funds to complete. The stretches of county blacktop that extend away from our towns into the country, only to end abruptly for no apparent reason. I would complete this network of improved roads to better serve the rural residents.

Q: If elected, do you have a top priority that you want to achieve?

A: I am not seeking this position to accomplish a personal agenda. I believe that listening to the people that I represent and then giving them a voice at the decision-making table is my highest priority.

Q: How do you feel about the use of inheritance tax for non-tax supported expenses?

A: Nebraska’s inheritance tax is such an important resource for the county governments. I am opposed to using these funds for these expenses, but there may be exceptions. It was reported in late March that the county has over $6.5M in the fund currently. I believe the bigger issue is preparing for a time when the inheritance tax is repealed and the county must make decisions about what to do without the $600k annually, on average, that this tax puts into the county’s coffers. Nebraska is one of only six states that still collects inheritance tax.

Q: Why do you want to serve York County?

A: York County has always been my home and my family’s for four generations. It is time for me to give back to the county with the knowledge and skills that I have. I believe I have talents for seeing multiple views of issues and determining the best course of action for the people I will be representing. In most situations, this is not those who speak the loudest or with the most passion. Our county needs leaders who reflect the common sense of the hard-working residents.

I welcome any District 3 constituents’ comments/questions on these responses.

Name: John Prusia

Occupation: Police Chief, Henderson Police Department

Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for the position of District 3 York County Commissioner?

A: The position has always been interesting to me since my early days of working for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Q: What experiences/talents do you possess that you feel enhance your ability to be a county commissioner?

A: I have nineteen years of law enforcement and supervisory experience along with running a corrections facility.

Q: What do you want to see for the future of York County? What would you like to see be accomplished by the county board in the next four years and into the future?

A: I would like to attract new companies to York County to bring more jobs and housing into the communities.

Q: Do you feel the county has been pro-active in the area of economic development?

A: To a degree, yes, but like most things, there is always room for improvement. We need to strive to grow the economic development by attracting corporations to our communities.

Q: Do you have one particular concern regarding the future of York County?

A: One of my concerns is the crime rate in the county and the cost of prosecution.

Q: Do you feel more money should be spent on road work in the county?

A: Definitely, our farmers and citizens use these roads daily. We need to attract the best employees to fill the current vacancies at the roads department to be able to maintain our roads.

Q: The county already has a number of interlocal agreements with other counties, the City of York and outside agencies regarding services. Do you feel there are others that could be pursued?

A: If there is a need to pursue other agencies for services, yes.

Q: Security of the courthouse is consistently reviewed. Do you feel more could be done to ensure the safety of officials, staff and the public in this facility?

A: The security of the courthouse has been a hot topic in the past and I feel that it should be reviewed semiannually. We owe it to our employees and our customers to ensure their safety while they do business with the county by providing them a safe place.

Q: Do you feel the county’s budget/financial spending should be expanded or pared back or stay the same?

A: I believe the current board does a good job, I think it should stay the same. The big thing that stands out to me is having the county’s job vacancies filled. We can do this by taking care of people/employees through wages, benefits and proper training.

Q: Do you feel the county spends enough to support our local law enforcement efforts?

A: I feel that more could be spent in the way of employee wages to retain good employees, and better updated equipment. We also need to take care of existing employees with more training, better pay and better benefits.

Q: How do you feel about unfunded mandates handed down by the state to the counties, in areas such as probation, jail standards, animal control, etc.?

A: This is a huge deal. Our jail is already at or near capacity. The county is already spending tens of thousands of dollars holding prisoners in other facilities because we don’t have the room.

Q: If money was no issue, what’s one area where you’d like to see more spending?

A: I would like to see a bigger and newer jail facility. Better pay for employees and to attract new employees.

Q: If elected, do you have a top priority that you want to achieve?

A: I would like to fix the roads in the county. If we spend the money and fill the 3-4 vacancies in that department, I think our roads and citizens of York County would benefit by providing more manpower to maintain/repair in a timelier manner.

Q: How do you feel about the use of inheritance tax for non-tax supported expenses?

A: I think in certain circumstances it is needed. I also believe you have to be frugal with these types of funds.

Q: Why do you want to serve York County?

A: I have been serving York County in several capacities for the last nineteen years. Seventeen of those years were spent working for the York County Sheriff’s Office in multiple roles. I have experience in corrections, courtroom security, and as a deputy sheriff. I have also served as a supervisor for the jail for the last seven of those years. I have seen and helped with budgets and employee hiring and retention. I am currently the Police Chief of Henderson which I have held for two years. I feel my experience would be beneficial in bringing a different perspective to benefit the citizens of York County. I want to serve York County to help make it a better place to live now and in the future.

Stan Boehr

Occupation: Production agriculture

Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for the position of District 3 York County Commissioner?

A: I'm interested in running for County Commissioner to work toward improving York County for the people who live and work here so we can grow all facets of our local economy.

Q: What experiences/talents do you possess that you feel enhance your ability to be a county commissioner?

A: I have been active on numerous boards including the Nebraska Corn Checkoff board, Nebraska Farm Bureau and Mainstay Communications. My experience and training includes a master's degree in math and business with an accounting emphasis. I'm a longtime resident of Henderson.

Q: What do you want to see for the future of York County? What would you like to see be accomplished by the county board in the next four years and into the future?

A: The county has an excellent opportunity to grow broadband internet .This will soon be expanded, so I see opportunities for businesses and manufacturing expanding, along with people having the choice of living in York Co. and working from home.

Q: Do you feel the county has been pro-active in the area of economic development?

A: The county has been proactive in the area of economic development. However, we need to keep up the momentum.

Q: Do you have one particular concern regarding the future of York County?

A: One present concern that everyone is feeling, is the lack of employees to work in our schools, businesses and restaurants. Another concern is the high fuel costs and supply chain issues impacting our local ag economy.

Q: Do you feel more money should be spent on road work in the county?

A: You can always spend more money. However, you need to be efficient. Roads are very important to support agriculture which is the number 1 industry in York Co. Roads are for the businesses that support ag and for farmers to deliver the grain and livestock to markets.

Q: The county already has a number of interlocal agreements with other counties, the City of York and outside agencies regarding services. Do you feel there are others that could be pursued?

A: Interlocal agreements are a good thing and should constantly be pursued.

Q: Security of the courthouse is consistently reviewed. Do you feel more could be done to ensure the safety of officials, staff and the public in this facility?

A: We need to constantly be abreast of keeping our courthouse and its employees as safe as possible.

Q: Do you feel the county’s budget/financial spending should be expanded or pared back or stay the same?

A: Spending needs to be efficient and needs to meet the needs of the county. I believe in being fiscally responsible. We should reduce spending when feasible. I understand, with present inflation it will be difficult to reduce the budget.

Q: Do you feel the county spends enough to support our local law enforcement efforts?

A: Law enforcement is very important to the county.

Q: How do you feel about unfunded mandates handed down by the state to the counties, in areas such as probation, jail standards, animal control, etc.?

A: I am against unfunded mandates.

Q: If money was no issue, what’s one area where you’d like to see more spending?

A: Pave the heavily used gravel roads.

Q: If elected, do you have a top priority that you want to achieve?

A: Top priority is to find any unnecessary spending.

Q: How do you feel about the use of inheritance tax for non-tax supported expenses?

A: Not sure what you are asking but the answer is no.

Q: Why do you want to serve York County?

A: I would like to serve the people of York County because of my interest and enthusiasm to make York County and its surrounding areas the best they can become.

Name: Steve Warren

Occupation: Agronomy service employee at Aurora Cooperative – Henderson location

Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for the position of District 3 York County Commissioner?

A: I know the people, roads and countryside in District 3. Dean Buller and Eugene Bergen encouraged me to run for County Commissioner when I got older. After living in York County 67 years, I feel it is my duty to serve my community.

Q: What experiences/talents do you possess that you feel enhance your ability to be a county commissioner?

A: I served as a Bradshaw Village Board member for 12 years and chairman one year. I know the majority of residents in District 3. I have the opportunity to travel the county roads often, giving me the insight on road and bridge conditions. I have a good relationship with people.

Q: What do you want to see for the future of York County? What would you like to see be accomplished by the county board in the next four years and into the future?

A: We all need to continue working with the county board, planning commission and all county employees for the betterment of York County.

I would like to see the board stay on top of county roads and bridges to keep in line with the 1-in-6 year road projects. It would be great to attract new industries, businesses and people to the county.

Q: Do you feel the county has been pro-active in the area of economic development?

A: I believe the county has been proactive in the area of economic development with the help of a very aggressive York County Development Corporation. We must continue to keep moving forward.

Q: Do you have one particular concern regarding the future of York County?

A: My concern is finding ways to keep more young people in the county or to get them to return. That will help communities, schools and churches grow.

Q: Do you feel more money should be spent on road work in the county?

A: I feel enough money needs to be spent on road work in the county to keep them safe and in good condition. Some winters and springs are harder on the roads than others. We have to realize with present day farming practices many grain semis are traveling on county roads that used to be traveled by smaller single axle trucks.

Q: The county already has a number of interlocal agreements with other counties, the City of York and outside agencies regarding services. Do you feel there are others that could be pursued?

A: I know the county has several interlocal agreements, I feel I need to learn more about the current ones before knowing if the county needs more.

Q: Security of the courthouse is consistently reviewed. Do you feel more could be done to ensure the safety of officials, staff and the public in this facility?

A: I believe security measures need to be reviewed and possibly changed. I realize changes come with cost, but no life can have a price tag on it.

Q: Do you feel the county’s budget/financial spending should be expanded or pared back or stay the same?

A: I would like to see the budget stay the same but with increasing costs, it may have to increase. I know cutting back can’t happen.

Q: Do you feel the county spends enough to support our local law enforcement efforts?

A: York County has a very good law enforcement team, I believe I need more information to know if more funding is needed.

Q: How do you feel about unfunded mandates handed down by the state to the counties, in areas such as probation, jail standards, animal control, etc.?

A: I realize there are mandates handed down that cannot be controlled, but we can try to work with them the best we can. The board can communicate concerns to said agencies.

Q: If money was no issue, what’s one area where you’d like to see more spending?

A: If money was no issue, I would like to see more money spent on filling in blacktop gap paving, Bradshaw to Arborville and Benedict west to Arborville.

Q: If elected, do you have a top priority that you want to achieve?

A: I would like to achieve a positive working relationship with all board members, all county employees and the constituents in District 3.

Q: How do you feel about the use of inheritance tax for non-tax supported expenses?

A: I think guidelines should be in place and each request reviewed. Use of inheritance tax should be paid out on a case-by-case basis.

Q: Why do you want to serve York County?

A: I was born and raised in York County. I have moved only two miles in my entire life. I feel I can provide fair representation of District 3 patrons. I’m very familiar with the people, lay of the land, the roads and want to serve those in the district.

