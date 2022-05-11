District 24 voters see tight race for new state lawmaker

YORK – District 24 saw a tight race in the Primary Election for the new state lawmaker from this area.
Patrick Hotovy of York received 50.08% of the total vote in the district, earning 4,640 votes.
Jana Hughes of Seward received 49.94% of the total vote in the district, earning 4,626 votes.
York County largely favored Hotovy, with voters here giving him 2,348 votes compared to 968 for Hughes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Melanie Wilkinson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today