District 24 voters see tight race for new state lawmaker

YORK – District 24 saw a tight race in the Primary Election for the new state lawmaker from this area.

Patrick Hotovy of York received 50.08% of the total vote in the district, earning 4,640 votes.

Jana Hughes of Seward received 49.94% of the total vote in the district, earning 4,626 votes.

York County largely favored Hotovy, with voters here giving him 2,348 votes compared to 968 for Hughes.

