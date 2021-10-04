District 24 to stay as is, with addition of some Butler County townships

YORK – Now that the state’s legislative redistricting is complete, it appears Legislative District 24 will stay intact as it has historically been (including Polk, Seward and York Counties) with the addition of some Butler County townships.

Different scenarios that had been previously discussed included moving York County into District 34 (with counties to the west) or creating a new District 24 that would have included Seward County, York County and a portion of rural Lancaster County.

The final result shows a District 24 that pretty much the same as it had been with that small sliver of western Butler County now included.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sliver of Butler County (along the western border with Polk County) which is now in District 24 includes the towns of Surprise and Rising City.

Redistricting is a task that must be undertaken every 10 years, after the U.S. Census has been conducted.

State lawmakers had to accomplish the redistricting by the end of September, which was achieved after much debate.

The population of District 24 is 38,526, as is noted in legislative documents. York County has a population of 14,125; Polk County has a population of 5,214; and Seward County has a population of 17,609.

The current representative for Legislative District 24 is State Senator Mark Kolterman of Seward.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.