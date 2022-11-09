District 24 selects Jana Hughes as new state senator

YORK – Nebraska’s District 24, which is mostly encompassed in York and Seward Counties, has selected its new state senator – Jana Hughes.

Pat Hotovy and Hughes were the two candidates seeking the legislative seat that has been held by State Senator Mark Kolterman for the last eight years. Kolterman was not able to seek reelection due to term limits.

Hughes earned 7,489 votes, compared to 6,092 for Hotovy.

York County voters favored Hotovy, with 2,852 votes, compared to 1,926 votes for Hughes.

But Hughes pulled away in her home county of Seward and in other areas of the district.

Prior to the election, the YNT asked the two candidates about their visions for the future of District 24 and the State of Nebraska as a whole.

Dr. Hotovy of York said he ran for this office “for two reasons. I have had a longstanding interest in the Legislature going back to high school days when I had the opportunity to see the Legislature in action. Because of that experience, I have followed the legislature over the years. The main reason I am running is because service is a big part of who I am. I have served my patients, community and profession for 30 years. It is hard wired into who I am. I am now at a place in my life where I have the opportunity to merge my interest in the legislature and my desire to serve others by representing the people of the 24th District.”

When asked what he felt was the single, biggest concern facing the state at this time, Dr. Hotovy responded: “Economic factors such as inflation, interest rates, supply chain issues and low unemployment pose a great risk to our state’s economy. Many businesses and individual Nebraskans are feeling the effects of these factors in their daily lives. These factors will likely continue to worsen in the near future. We need to work on economic development and issues such as workforce development to supply qualified workers for businesses in our state.”

He also noted, “I want to be in public service at the state level because I feel that I have the knowledge and experience that will allow me to look at issues and make good decisions that will benefit the residents of the 24th District and the state.”

Hughes was asked the same question, with her saying she chose to run for this office “because my family and my husband's family have been in this district for many generations and I want to make sure we keep this district and state the great place it is. I am not a career politician. It should be regular people that represent our district.”

Regarding the single, biggest concern for the state right now, Hughes said, “I think our workforce shortage is a big issue facing Nebraska and it will continue into the future being a problem. By 2032 it is projected that there will be more people over the age of 65 than under the age of 18. So there will be more people retiring without having young people coming up to fill those positions. We need to do what we can through the schools to encourage kids to pursue careers in all types of fields and stay in Nebraska. We also need to make sure that the state of Nebraska is covered with good reliable broadband, not just the cities. This is necessary to attract people to Nebraska as well as keep them here.”

Hughes added, “I think I have a unique skill set that will be beneficial in the legislature. With my ag background, the understanding of our public education system and small business knowledge I will be effective at tackling issues and solving problems that are meaningful to District 24 and Nebraska. The bottom line is that I would like to make a positive difference for this state that has been so good for me and my family.”