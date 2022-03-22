District 24 candidate forum to be held in Waco

WACO – A forum featuring the two candidates running for the District 24 seat in the state legislature will be held in Waco next week.

This forum is being sponsored by the Butler, Polk, Seward and York County Farm Bureaus.

District 24 encompasses Polk, Seward and York Counties, and the western portion of Butler County.

This forum will be an opportunity for constituents living in District 24 to learn more about the two candidates – Dr. Patrick Hotovy of York and Jana Hughes of Seward.

Hughes is a Seward School Board member and a community leader in Seward. She and her husband are part of the family business, Hughes Brothers Manufacturing, which has been in operation since 1921. At the time of her filing, Hughes said, “The future of Nebraska depends upon the decisions being made at the state level and I’m excited about the possibility of representing our district in that process. I’m ready to find solutions to the challenges in the district and the state on day one; among those challenges are lowering property taxes, strengthening small business, supporting schools and being a strong voice for agriculture.” She is a lifelong resident of Seward County.

Dr. Hotovy was born and raised in Seward County. He has served the York community as a family physician for 30 years. He also previously served on the York School Board and has served as the president of the York Public Schools Foundation. At the time of his filing, he said, “I look forward to meeting with voters and listening to their concerns about our district and what they are looking for in their next representative in the Unicameral. I am running for the legislature to serve everyone in District 24. On our school board, we were always looking for ways to cut spending while continuing to offer the services our district expected. I will continue to look for ways to cut state spending and help address our broken tax system.”

The candidate forum will be held Tuesday, March 29, at 7 p.m., at the Waco Community Building, which is located at 105 Strickler Street in Waco.

Organizers say the forum will provide an opportunity for the public to meet and ask questions of the candidates. The event will be free and open to the public. Doors will open 30 minutes before the forum starts, to enable attendees the opportunity to meet the candidates and submit written questions for consideration during the forum. The forum will last 90 minutes.

This legislative seat is currently held by Sen. Mark Kolterman, who is unable to seek reelection due to term limits.