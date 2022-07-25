Dispatchers to be recognized for exceptional work

YORK – During Tuesday morning’s regular meeting of the York County Commissioners, two communications officers with the York County Emergency Communications Center will be receiving commendations for their exceptional work.

They will be particularly recognized for their actions during a very difficult situation last February.

The communications officers are Kaylie Ruiz and Rachel Borges.

Ruiz has been working with York County 911 for 3 ½ years with one year as a communications training officer.

Borges has been with York County 911 for 1 ½ years with 4 ½ years prior telecommunicator experience with Seward County 911 and Nebraska State Patrol Communications.

Also during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the York County Commissioners:

• The board will be considering adding the deputy county treasurer to the list of individuals for certain checking accounts.

• They will consider an interlocal agreement pertaining to adult drug court.

• The board members will meet with a representative of the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) regarding a Housing Advisory Committee.

• A grant request from Yorkshire Playhouse will be considered, regarding visitor improvement funds.

• When they convene as the board of equalization, they will consider 29 applications pertaining to destroyed real property. This is the first time this has been done in York County and stems from the tornado/hail storm situation in York County in mid-June. Owners had the ability to file requests for assessment review because their property was so heavily damaged. The commissioners are the deciding body, with the assessor as the party to make recommendations. These hearings will start at 10 a.m., in the commissioners’ chambers.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will start at 8:30 a.m., in the meeting room on the main floor of the York County Courthouse.