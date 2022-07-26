Did you know 4-H began in York County 124 years ago?

YORK – Did you know that the incredible institution/program called 4-H began in York County, Nebraska 124 years ago?

This impressive distinction is proclaimed by an old historical marker on the fairgrounds that many probably just take for granted.

It was back in 1898 when E. C. Bishop, a teacher in Bradshaw, organized student clubs. Through these clubs, he planned his school lessons so they related to the students’ activities on the farm and in the home.

The first projects Bishop assigned dealt with corn growing, sewing and baking. Similar student activities clubs were organized in several states at this time, but Bishop’s efforts are regarded as the beginning of 4-H Club work in Nebraska.

Bishop became York County Superintendent of Schools in 1900 and continued to stress the importance of youth organizations. In 1905, he organized statewide boys’ and girls’ associations. As State Superintendent of Schools from 1909-1911, Bishop took charge of youth work.

He wrote: “We expect each of our members to learn to do something worth doing – something the world wants done – and to lead himself into an education that will bring the fullest development of the trinity – the head, the head and the heart.”

Although health has been added as the fourth “H,” Bishop’s beliefs are still idealized in 4-H work.

In more recent years, Bishop was inducted into the York County Ag Hall of Fame for his work in establishing 4-H, which has been paramount in creating leaders in the arena of agriculture and related fields – they have remained the backbone of the York County economy, community and way of life.

After Bishop became state superintendent, Alice Florer was county superintendent and continued the work started by Bishop. The early clubs were sometimes called Corn Clubs as each club member “was given 1,000 grains of corn,” according to the history book, “Yesterday and Today, the History of York County.”

“Informational material was given to the members relative to preparation of the seed bed, planting and cultivation. Club members kept records of their operations and then later entered a ‘corn contest.’

“1907 and 1908 were probably the years when these clubs peaked,” local history accounts say. “In early extension reports, it says 775 boys and girls exhibited at the 1908 Corn Show.

“Soon after this, the 4-H program started carrying livestock and home economic programs. In 1934, for example, there were seven organized 4-H clubs in the county with a total enrollment of 32 boys and 21 girls.

“In 1939, the York County Farm Bureau filed with the York County Clerk a petition asking the county board to appropriate funds for extension work for one year and submit to the voters at the general election of 1940 the questions of continued support from tax funds. The request for the funds was denied, but the filing of this petition required that the question be submitted to the voters. With a lot of campaigning, some of it by 4-H members, a good majority of the voters said yes to supporting the extension program. Since that time, York County has been fortunate to have a number of excellent county agents and home agents,” says an account from the 1980s. “In 1969, a new extension office was built on the fairgrounds. In 1970, a full-time extension aide was hired to work primarily with the 4-H program,” historical accounts remember.

Today, 4-H is an integral part of the fabric of York County -- with many offerings that expand far beyond agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, industrial arts, etc., as can be seen by the many exhibits each year as well as with the myriad of programs that are offered for young people throughout the year.