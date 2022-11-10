Dexter Huber's 'service to country' exceeded three decades

YORK – Dexter Huber may not have sailed the seven seas, but thanks to the Navy he spent four years exploring the western Pacific.

Asked the name of his ship, Huber, 87, instantly answered, “The USS Phoenix CA133,” with exclamation-mark pride and gusto.

Huber, who retired as a mechanic at Penner’s Tire Pros in the late 80s, began his long and varied military service decades earlier.

“I began my military career in 1953,” he explains. “I had enlisted in the US Navy, but at that time they had a waiting list so in the interim I joined the Nebraska (Army) National Guard until my name came up for active duty with the Navy.

“In September of 1954 my name came up for active duty,” at which point he was released by the Guard.

Navy recruit training – boot camp – followed at the Great Lakes Naval Training Station in Illinois.

“I graduated from boot camp that November” and then it was straight to his duty station, the USS Phoenix at its home port in Yokosuka, Japan. “I spent all my active duty aboard the Toledo” until his release in September 1958 from that portion of his eight-year obligation in Long Beach, Calif., as a Second Class Petty Officer E5.

“When I enlisted in the Navy,” he explained, “it was an eight-year obligation; four active years and four in the inactive reserves.”

Credit for his pre-Navy year in the Army National Guard trimmed Huber’s inactive reserve commitment to three years after active duty.

Instead of standing down on inactive reserve status, Huber said, “With three years to do in the Navy standby reserves, I decided to join the Navy (combat ready) Reserves in Lincoln, Nebraska,” to satisfy the obligation.

Following his discharge in September 1961, Huber re-enlisted and remained with the Navy Reserve forces until January 1, 1989. On that date he retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer E8.

Why continue to serve 28 years after his enlistment obligation was satisfied? First, perhaps, is to ask why he mustered out in the first place.

“I enjoyed it,” he said. “I just got out because everybody else was” and decided “to come home and start a new life.”

So why turn right around and re-enlist?

“I like (military) drilling,” he said. Also he’d come to enjoy the unique organization, tradition, structure and relationships exclusive to the military.

The timing of Huber’s service – just after Korea but before Vietnam – meant he was never required to either fire a shot or, in the alternative, to dodge one. At that time the Navy’s mission in the region was more of what he terms a post-war “goodwill tour” in the western Pacific.

Thanks to his duty as a gunners mate, Huber was fortunate to see and experience a big slice of the world on the Navy’s dime. Quickly he rattles off the locations: “All over Japan, the Philippines, China, Hong Kong a couple times, Formosa, Australia ...”

One mission became a bit dicey when, while helping to evacuate nationalist Chinese people from harm’s way, his ship and others were called by sirens to general quarters (battle stations) upon the appearance on the horizon of potentially hostile planes. The planes threatened to, but ultimately did not fly over the evacuation site, electing instead to withdraw. The mission resumed successfully.

What caused Huber to gravitate in the Navy’s direction to begin with? That story is a sad one.

His brother, Ramon L. Huber, was captured during the horrific 1950 Battle of Chosin Reservoir in North Korea and ultimately died in a Communist prison of war camp.

In the battle, China and North Korean forces met opposition from the United Nations represented by South Korea, the United Kingdom and the U.S. under Gen. Douglas McArthur.

By the time the UN troops withdrew an estimated 1,029 of their force had been killed, 4,894 missing or captured – including Ramon Huber – 4,582 were wounded and 15 tanks destroyed.

The brutal 17-day battle took place in freezing weather when the Chinese mounted an army that surprised the command of Major General Edward Almond in the Chosin Reservoir region. Some 30,000 UN troops, later nicknamed the ‘Chosin Few,’ were encircled and attacked by a force of 120,000 Chinese.

His brother’s remains were never found and identified.

“They have DNA from my brother and I,” Huber said, “but have not had a match” among recovered soldiers.

In light of what happened to Ramon in the Army, Dexter looked in another direction.

“I knew if I joined the Army my mom would go nuts,” he said with a grin. Thus the wait of nearly a year to join the Navy.

Huber’s son, named Ramon to honor his lost uncle, followed his father into the Navy where he served a near-40 year career. His daughter, Susan Marsh, is office secretary at the York United Methodist Church.

If this account leads the reader to think Huber is long done with all things military … think again. Far from it in fact.

Sailor Dexter Huber has been a member of the local American Legion post for many years, serving as commander of the unit’s honor guard firing squad for some 10 of those years.

Even though he has handed off command to others, he remains an active member and still performs crisp, precision drills to this day.