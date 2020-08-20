Details of early voting explained

YORK – The general election is a few months away – but early voting opportunities will start soon.

Sept. 28 is the first day for early voting ballots to be mailed out.

Nebraska is a “no-excuse” state, meaning any registered voter may request an early voting ballot and will not be required to provide a reason.

This week, Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen confirmed that all registered voters will receive a request form for an early mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 general election. This is a repeat of the process from this spring, when Nebraska counties and the secretary of state’s office worked together to provide every registered voter with the opportunity to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

So registered voters first must ask for a ballot to be sent to them. Once they receive their ballot, they can complete it and return it to the county election office in person, by mail or by putting it in the drop box on the west side of the York County Courthouse.

Ballots received via postal service will be accompanied with instructions on how to cast a vote and a return envelope. The voted ballot must be placed in the return envelope. The envelope must be sealed and signed by the voter.