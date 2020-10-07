Details emerge about case against former Centennial superintendent

SEWARD – In a complaint recently filed by the Seward County Attorney's office, more details emerged about the case against former Centennial Public Schools Superintendent Tim DeWaard.

DeWaard resigned last July after allegations surfaced about an inappropriate relationship with a teenager at the school.

He was scheduled to have his first court appearance this week, in which he is formally charged with felony child abuse.

Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston alleges DeWaard had knowingly or intentionally caused or permitted a minor child to be placed in a situation that endangered the child's life or physical or mental health.

The charge carries a possible sentence of up to three years' imprisonment if he's convicted.

DeWaard, 56, was arrested July 13 on suspicion of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault, but Elston filed only the child abuse charge.

He has been out of jail on a $50,000 bond.

