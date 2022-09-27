Deputy officially named county assessor

YORK – Tami Norquest, who had been the deputy county assessor, has officially become the York County Assessor.

While this plan has been in the works for some time, upon the retirement of Ann Charlton, the county commissioners have now made the official appointment.

It was a rare situation in the past week in that both positions of county assessor and county treasurer were declared vacant.

As York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier explained during the county board’s most recent meeting, “We will handle these situations differently as the assessor needs to be certified and only one other person in the county is (which is Kurt Bulgrin who is currently running unopposed for the position). We can appoint the current county deputy assessor and we probably should.”

It was noted that the state could have sent staff to the office to fulfill the assessor duties between now and January when Bulgrin will take office. That would have to be under contract and would have been an expense for the county.

“She (Norquest) has said she feels comfortable just calling them with questions as they arise, as well,” Bulgrin said during the commissioner meeting. “And the other 90-some assessors are out there who said they would be willing to help us out if we need it.”

“It’s up to this board to give her what she needs to do, to do her job correctly and we can pay some funds to have others assist,” said Obermier. “Also, she needs extra compensation if she becomes the assessor. I have full faith in her, but we also need to have a contract stating these terms, which we have had the county attorney’s office work on.”

“She needs to have the salary of the assessor,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.

“Well, yes, because she will be the assessor,” Obermier responded.

“I move to appoint Tami Norquest to the position of assessor with the full salary and that we provide a contract with her during that time,” Bamesberger said.

The other commissioners agreed and Norquest is now officially appointed as the assessor of York County.