Deputies seize 45 pounds of meth on I-80
Deputies seize 45 pounds of meth on I-80

45 pounds of meth

This methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $315,000, was seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

 Photo provided by the HIS CITF-W Task Force

SEWARD COUNTY – Deputies from the Seward County HSI CITF-W Task Force (of which York County is a member) seized 45 pounds of methamphetamine, worth about $315,000, during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

According to information from the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, deputies stopped a car hauler tractor/trailer that was eastbound on the interstate near the Seward exit. Eight vehicles were loaded onto the car hauler.

“Deputies became suspicious of a 2021 Infiniti SUV located on the car hauler,” said the Seward Sheriff’s Department. “The SUV was unloaded for further inspection and was found to be stolen out of California. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located contraband concealed inside the SUV.”

Five pounds of methamphetamine were located in the speaker compartment and 40 pounds of methamphetamine were located in the spare tire.

The street value was estimated around $315,000.

The sheriff’s department also noted a follow-up investigation is being conducted in cooperation with federal agencies.

