 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Deputies find 15 pounds of meth in traffic stop

  • 0
Keisy14lbs.JPEG

Keisy, a Seward County canine, is pictured with the large amount of methamphetamine found during a traffic stop near Henderson.

 Photo provided by Seward County Sheriff's Department

YORK COUNTY – Deputies with the HIS CITF-W Task Force recently found more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop one mile west of Henderson.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, one of their deputies working with the interdiction task force (which includes the York County Sheriff’s Department) conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevy Cruze on Interstate 80.

“During the traffic stop, the deputy became increasingly suspicious that the driver and passenger were involved in criminal activity,” the sheriff’s department said. “This led the deputy to deploy his canine, with the dog positively indicating to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.”

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found multiple packages of methamphetamine concealed in the vehicle’s quarter panels.

The weight was over 15 pounds, which is an exceptionally large amount of methamphetamine.

Angelica Ramos-Torres Villa, 34, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and having no drug tax stamp. Juan F. Sacramento, 34, of Lemoore, California, was arrested for the same charges.

People are also reading…

Both people were booked into the York County Jail.

14lbs.JPEG

More than 15 pounds of methamphetamine were found in the quarter panels of this vehicle.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

York firefighter assaulted

York firefighter assaulted

YORK – A York off-duty firefighter was assaulted Saturday morning as he was leaving the fire station, according to York City Administrator Sue…

The first day of York University

The first day of York University

YORK – Today, Friday, July 1, 2022, has become a historical one as this is the first official day in the existence of York University.

Scottsbluff man charged with six felonies

Scottsbluff man charged with six felonies

Officers were dispatched to the home by a woman who said her estranged husband was threatening her with a firearm. She alleged he’d told her he was armed with knives and would fight with law enforcement.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

White and black rhinos have been introduced to Mozambique after decades of extinction

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News