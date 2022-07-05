Deputies find 15 pounds of meth in traffic stop

YORK COUNTY – Deputies with the HIS CITF-W Task Force recently found more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop one mile west of Henderson.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, one of their deputies working with the interdiction task force (which includes the York County Sheriff’s Department) conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevy Cruze on Interstate 80.

“During the traffic stop, the deputy became increasingly suspicious that the driver and passenger were involved in criminal activity,” the sheriff’s department said. “This led the deputy to deploy his canine, with the dog positively indicating to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.”

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found multiple packages of methamphetamine concealed in the vehicle’s quarter panels.

The weight was over 15 pounds, which is an exceptionally large amount of methamphetamine.

Angelica Ramos-Torres Villa, 34, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and having no drug tax stamp. Juan F. Sacramento, 34, of Lemoore, California, was arrested for the same charges.

Both people were booked into the York County Jail.