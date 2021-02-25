Department head residency requirements discussed further

YORK – Should certain city department heads be required to live in city limits?

Or maybe required to live in York County?

Or have to be living within a certain distance?

That discussion was held again this past week, before the York City Council.

The question was posed as a number of high ranking positions are open or will be open and the hiring process is underway.

“My intent, in us having this conversation again, is to know whether they have to live in or around York and the other question is how to define what that is,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “And we need to decide what defines York – is it city limits or York County or a 20-minute drive or on an acreage nearby. We just don’t know how to define it. My goal is that when we bring in someone in for these types of positions, we can say to them what is expected.

“We also have to determine, do we give them a year or the six-month probation period, in order to fulfill a residency requirement?” Mayor Redfern continued. “It’s all part of the hiring process and they need to know what we expect the commitment to be.”