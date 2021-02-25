Department head residency requirements discussed further

YORK – Should certain city department heads be required to live in city limits?
Or maybe required to live in York County?
Or have to be living within a certain distance?
That discussion was held again this past week, before the York City Council.
The question was posed as a number of high ranking positions are open or will be open and the hiring process is underway.
“My intent, in us having this conversation again, is to know whether they have to live in or around York and the other question is how to define what that is,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “And we need to decide what defines York – is it city limits or York County or a 20-minute drive or on an acreage nearby. We just don’t know how to define it. My goal is that when we bring in someone in for these types of positions, we can say to them what is expected.
“We also have to determine, do we give them a year or the six-month probation period, in order to fulfill a residency requirement?” Mayor Redfern continued. “It’s all part of the hiring process and they need to know what we expect the commitment to be.”
“I have heard from constituents who say they want them to live here,” said Councilman Matt Wagner. “They said they want them to live here, or at least close to here. I haven’t heard anyone tell me they didn’t care – all of them have said they would like them to be here.”
“That’s what we have to define,” Mayor Redfern said.
“I’d be comfortable with a certain time limit for them to be able to get here to their job,” said Councilman Jerry Wilkinson, “once they are past the six-month probation period.”
“We don’t want someone to be hired and then later it’s looked at negatively,” the mayor said. “We need to be 100 percent behind all the people we hire and we need to tell them what is expected.”
“Could we put together a committee and bring forward some proposals?” asked Councilman Wagner.
“We could, but for one position I don’t think we can wait a month,” Mayor Redfern responded.
“We also have to remember that people are very mobile now and we don’t want to pin ourselves in, but we also want them to be part of this team,” Redfern continued.
“Why not just say they have to live in York County?” asked Councilman Clarence Hoffman. “And they need to know they need to be here in such a such a time.”
“I’ve had people talk to me about this,” said York resident, Vicki Northrop. “If someone is making a high salary and deciding policy, then they need to be experiencing those policies and paying utilities and they need to live under the same fees and rules and regulations and policies.”
“About 50 percent of the people who contacted me said they want them to live here, and the other 50 percent said they like the theory of response time. They all want them to live close,” said Councilmember Sheila Hubbard.
“Jean (Thiele, city clerk) contacted a lot of other cities and asked what types of policies they have,” Redfern said. “Only one had a requirement of living in city limits, others had required response times and many had nothing at all.”
“Is there any way we can someone take a community poll?” asked Councilman Jerry Wilkinson.
“Sure, but I think what we will find is that everyone wants them all to live in city limits and they don’t know how hard it is to find people,” Redfern said.
“But we represent the people in this town,” Wilkinson said.
“Yes, that’s why they elected you,” Redfern said.
“It’s just a thought -- then we would know we are on the right track with what people want,” Wilkinson answered.
“Sure, but it’s hard to survey every time we have an issue,” Redfern responded. “I’m not opposed to a continuing conversation. I think higher ranking officials need to be part of the team, part of the community. I just don’t know if it’s reasonable to say within city limits. We can talk more – this was a good discussion, it’s not an easy topic.”