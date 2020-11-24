Departing NRD board members to be celebrated for long service

YORK -- Three longtime members of the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District will be celebrated next month for their collective 83 years of service to the people of the district. Douglas Bruns, Gary Eberle and Merlin Volkmer will each conclude their service in December after decades of board membership.

“We appreciate the leadership these men have provided through their involvement in the board all these years,” said David Eigenberg, general manager of the Upper Big Blue NRD. “We want to thank them publicly for their dedication to our mission to protect lives, protect property, and protect the future of our district. The level of institutional knowledge and experience they possess will not be easy to replace on our board.”

In January Rodney Grotz (York), Richard Bohaty (Seward), and Kendall Siebert (Henderson) will all begin their first term as NRD board members, filling the vacancies left by Bruns, Eberle and Volkmer.