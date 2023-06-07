Dennis Ray Melby was born December 14, 1938, on a farm near Moorhead, Iowa, to Raymond and Evelyn (Hein) Melby, he was the second of six children and passed away on June 6, 2023, in Friend.

As a young boy, Dennis attended Soldier Iowa Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1956. Dennis moved to Omaha where he was employed with a trailer home manufacturer, along with other various jobs. In November of 1960, Dennis was united in marriage to Florence Johnson in Onawa, Iowa and to this union four children were born: Brenda, Bradley, Brian and Beverlee. Together they lived in Beatrice where Dennis was a manager for Tractor Supply Store. They moved to York in 1973 where he was a manager for Wheeler’s Store for several years before working for York Equipment for 27 years, retiring in 2004. Dennis was blessed with a second marriage to Rose Stewart on June 24, 2001, in Fairmont. In his spare time, Dennis enjoyed working on engines and building old cars, Singing at various events, and woodworking in his shed.

Survivors include his wife, Rose of Friend; children and spouses, Brenda and Richard Gerken, Brad Melby and his fiancé, Jenn Kitt, Brian and Jody Melby, Beverlee and Josh Dunham, all of York; stepdaughter, Rondalin Wells; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three step- grandchildren and a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Stephanie Melby of Surprise, Ariz.; sisters, Nancy Hoden of San Marcus, Calif. and Christy Vivian of Huntington Beach, Calif.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and JoAnn Stewart of Friend; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Moraine Hasbrouck and an infant brother.

Visitations will be held Friday, June 9, from 2 - 8 p.m., at the Lauber Funeral Home in Friend. Family will meet and greet from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 10 at the First Congregational Church in Friend.

Private family Inurnment services will be held at a later date at the Andrews Cemetery in Friend.