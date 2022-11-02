Demuth family preserves memories at Highland Classic

YORK -- Over 40 farms across the United States were represented at the 14th annual Cornhusker State Highland Classic held on Saturday. The show, dedicated to the memory of a family physician, Dr. David Demuth, brought in 100 Highland cattle.

David’s son, Collin, said being able to carry on and relive what his family started years ago is what means most to him. The Demuth family has been raising Highland cattle for a little over 30 years. Collin said, “Why Highlands? What drew him (David) to Highlands was their unique appearance and their personality. You just get attached to them.”

Their thick, rugged hair that gives that “fluffy” appearance and the distinctive horns are what sets these beasts apart from other breeds. Collin said they are known for their “longevity, very low calf mortality and outstanding mothering instincts.” Their meat is low in fat and cholesterol, which is why it is lean, well marbled and very flavorful compared to other beef.

Collin said another reason they’ve kept raising Highlands is because they’ve enjoyed the camaraderie of going to shows and meeting people. “Highland cattle enthusiasts are just really unique, compassionate people,” said Collin.

Exhibitors from Texas, Minnesota, Iowa, Wyoming, Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania came to showcase the best of the best cattle.

The Cornhusker State Highland Classic is the second to largest Highland show behind the American Highland Cattle Association National Show.

“It’s a ton of work for me and my wife, Natalie, but at the end of the weekend, it’s very heartwarming to carry on something that means so much to the Highland cattle people and it means a lot to the community,” said Collin.

People in the community of York remember Dr. Dave as a beloved, family physician first and a caretaker of animals second. Collin said it wasn’t the competition that drew his father into showing cattle, but it was about the animals and about the people.

“It brings back a lot of memories,” said Collin. “My father was my best friend, and everything we did always came back to cattle. When we had the chance to get away, we would be taking care of cattle or going to a cattle show.”

This year’s show judge was York native Dalton Obermier. Obermier graduated from the University of Nebraska in 2018 where he received his bachelors in animal science and competed on the UNL livestock judging team. Following graduation, he received his master’s in animal breeding and genetics from North Carolina State University. During his time there, he was a livestock judging coach for the university and state 4-H team and judged shows from Oregon to Delaware. Now, Obermier is working on his PhD in animal breeding at UNL and is the manager for UNL Swine teaching herd.

Savannah Millburn was this year’s junior show judge. Millburn is from Princeton, Missouri where she was actively involved in 4-H and FFA. Millburn graduated from Colorado State University where she was on the 2018 American Royal Champion Meat Judging team, the 2019 livestock judging team, and was on the National Champion Meat Science Quiz Bowl team. She is pursuing a master’s degree at UNL and serves as the assistant livestock judging coach.

David’s sister, Paula Volker, was the show announcer for the day.

Collin said, “There’s no way we could’ve put it on without the help of family, friends and volunteers.”

Collin gives a special thank you to his wife Natalie and two kids Ashtyn, who’s 14, and Leighton, who’s 11. “They woke up at 4:00 in the morning to get the cattle cleaned up and ready to go. We wouldn’t be active exhibitors in our own show if it weren’t for them.”