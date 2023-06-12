Delores Irene Quiring of York, died at the age of 74 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 10, 2023 in York. Dee was born June 20, 1948 in York to Howard and Lillie Otte. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. She enjoyed being part of

many groups at church to help grow her faith with Christ. Strong in her faith and her many talents she would play her guitar and sing in the choir at Emmanuel.

She had many different jobs from working at Chiropractic clinics, Title companies, and grocery stores. Her last job before retiring was for York Public schools as a Para. She was a volunteer for Tabitha and AseraCare. She also volunteered in many other groups to help others through troubling times in their own lives. She touched so many people’s lives.

She and husband Don were able to take many trips to see the Eastern Caribbean and United States. The last trip they took was to Hawaii and got to discover what a luau was. Dee and Don were married July 2, 2011 at the York Senior Center. She loved spending time with her friends and family especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She enjoyed listening to music, especially Elvis to the very end. She touched so many lives and will be forever loved.

Those who are left to cherish her memory are: husband, Don Quiring of York; ex-husband, Jack Weldon of York; daughter, Kim (Tom) Hart of York; son, Dan Bolte of Lincoln; foster daughter, Peggy Lovgren of Grafton; granddaughter, Brooke Turner of York; granddaughter, Amber Kline of Nebraska; godsons, Parker and Braiden Lovgren of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Lilly Stearns and Nakiya Critel; eight step-children; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Bristol and Connie Shockey, along with

all those who knew her.

Dee is preceded in death by her husband, Myron Bolte; her parents, Lillie and Howard Otte; infant twin brother; brother, Art Otte; sister, Beverly Kramer; step-son, Don Quiring Jr. along with several other cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with the Reverends Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Burial will be in the Plainfield Cemetery, west of Bradshaw. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday with her family greeting friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m. that same evening at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be sent to her family for later designation. Condolences may be left for her family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling services.