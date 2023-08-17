Della L. Klingman of York, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the age of 97. Della was born in Plankinton, S.D. on November 21, 1925, to Elmer and Mary Eliza (Carpenter) Gardner. Della was the last surviving sibling in her family. When Della was in 7th grade, her family moved to Central City where she graduated from Central City High School. Following graduation, Della attended Nebraska Central College in Central City, receiving a certificate to teach. Della taught country school near Central City for one year, and two years in a country school in York County. In 1944 she was united in marriage to Martin Hoffman Jr. and to this union four children were born. In 1991, Della was married to Harold Klingman in Grand Island. Harold passed away in 2001.

While raising her children, Della was a 4-H leader and Sunday School teacher. When she moved to Grand Island, she was active in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and several other organizations. She was especially proud of her membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Della is survived by her children, Connie Herd of Spring Branch, Texas, Susan (Bradley) Sundberg of Polk and William “Bill” (Margie) Hoffman of York; seven grandchildren, Lana Brazil, Sheri Larsen, Jennifer Nelson, Jon Sundberg, Sean Hoffman, Shannon Hughes and Keith Hoffman (and their spouses); 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jeanine Hoffman and a host of relatives and friends. She is also survived by Harold’s family, Bradley, Betty (Renato) Cataldo, Barbara Klingman and their families.

Preceding Della in death were her parents; husbands; son, Thomas; son-in-law, F. Dwight Herd; brothers, Stanley, Georgie, Dick, Eugene and David Philip; sisters, Ruth, Caroline, Florence and Eula and infant twins.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, August 21, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York, with the Reverend Annette Minderman officiating. Interment will follow at Polk Cemetery, Polk. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday, with the family greeting friends from 3-5 p.m., all at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or the donor’s choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.