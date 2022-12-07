Delivery Notice for YNT Mail Subscribers

Due to a production error of mail labels at our processing facility the delivery of the York New-Times to our mailed subscribers will be impacted for Wednesday, Dec. 7, resulting in no delivery of the Wednesday York News-Times to our mail subscribers. The problem has been identified and corrected. Normal delivery will resume again for the Thursday edition. We apologize for the error. Mail subscribers are welcome to stop into the York News-Times and pick up a copy of the Wednesday edition while supplies last. For questions, please contact circulation at 402-204-7006.