 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Delivery Notice for YNT Mail Subscribers

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Due to a production error of mail labels at our processing facility the delivery of the York New-Times to our mailed subscribers will be impacted for Wednesday, Dec. 7, resulting in no delivery of the Wednesday York News-Times to our mail subscribers. The problem has been identified and corrected. Normal delivery will resume again for the Thursday edition. We apologize for the error. Mail subscribers are welcome to stop into the York News-Times and pick up a copy of the Wednesday edition while supplies last. For questions, please contact circulation at 402-204-7006.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Who is Raphael Warnock, winner of Georgia's runoff election?

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News