Defendant pleads not guilty in nine-count cocaine case

YORK – A traffic stop in York County led to the discovery of cocaine by sheriff’s deputies and an Illinois man has pleaded not guilty to eight felony charges (one being a Class 1C felony carrying a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison) and one misdemeanor in York County District Court.

Jacob R. McNulty, 23, has been formally charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; one count of possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies; two counts of having no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies; obstructing a peace officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and possession of 28-139 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 C felony.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 870 when he saw McNulty drive onto the shoulder while exiting into York.

A traffic stop was initiated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the affidavit filed with the court, the deputy says he could smell burned marijuana coming from the vehicle when he spoke with McNulty, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.