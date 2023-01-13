Defendant gets probation in illegal weapons case

YORK – Corbin Coleman, 21, of Fort Worth, Texas, earlier took a plea agreement in a York County District Court case where he was originally charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.

This past week, he was sentenced to probation.

This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Highway 81, just north of West 25th Street in York. The deputy saw a vehicle speeding and a traffic stop was initiated.

The driver was identified as Chandler Koffel, 21, of Texas and Coleman was a passenger.

Deputies detected the smell of burned marijuana and Koffel admitted to having a firearm in the vehicle, which he said belonged to his grandfather.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a box of 9mm rounds of ammunition with several bullets missing. They also found a magazine for a gun filled with ammunition in the driver’s side door. The gun Koffel mentioned was later found under the center console and the springfield handgun was loaded without a round in the chamber. A records check of Koffel showed he did not possess a valid weapons permit in any state.

During a course of the search, deputies found a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield EZ handgun, according to court documents, which was registered as being wanted from the state of Texas for being stolen.

In Coleman’s backpack, deputies found a bag with chunks of marijuana, wrapping papers, a large amount of cash and a THC pen.

After the two were arrested, Koffel told deputies (according to court documents) that he did not know about the handgun that Coleman had brought. It was also disclosed that the handgun was stolen in 2020.

As part of the earlier plea agreement, the charges against Coleman were amended to one count of carrying a concealed weapon, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. Everything else was dismissed.

This week, he was sentenced to a term of two years of traditional probation that will include three 30-day stints in jail, in the future, which can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.