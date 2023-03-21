YORK – Trenton Graham, 41, of Aurora, Colorado has been sentenced to probation for possessing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

He was sentenced this past week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped Graham for speeding on Interstate 80. During a criminal history check, the deputy learned Graham has a history of drug-related crimes.

When he was questioned about his travel plans, the deputy said Graham was very nervous. The deputy also said in court documents that Graham told him there was a small amount of cocaine in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a glass vile in the center console containing a white powdery substance, which field tested positive as cocaine. They also found a baggie of cocaine and a $20 bill that had cocaine residue on it.

While questioned, Graham told deputies there were drugs inside a safe in the trunk and he agreed to give them the code, according to court documents. Inside the safe, they found a baggie of methamphetamine, a baggie of marijuana, several small bags with white residue and crystal-like substances, a tooter straw, 14 units of Oxycontin, 14 pieces of Adderall, seven dosages of Propranolol Hydrochloride, six dosages of Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride, six units of Ziprasidone Hydrochloride and three units of Gabapentin.

It was noted in court documents that Graham’s criminal history includes convictions for cultivating marijuana, driving under the influence and several charges pertaining to possession and use of controlled substances.

He was facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision for each of his three convictions.

Graham was given three years of traditional probation with three 30-day stints in jail, in the future, which can be waived by the court if Graham is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation when those jail dates arrive.